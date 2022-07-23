Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Likes USFL Players For His Roster

With training camp underway, the Las Vegas Raiders brought in a pair of USFL players and signed cornerback Isiah Brown and receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Zuber finished the 10-game USFL season leading the league in touchdown catches for the Houston Gamblers.

Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) of the Las Vegas Raiders practices during training camp on July 21, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Brown joins the Raiders after playing for the New Orleans Breakers where he totaled 16 tackles (eight solo) and two INTs for 98 yards, including one returned for a TD.

He originally signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before being placed on the Reserve/Retired List during training camp.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he liked being able to add players who were active in the USFL in his Thursday press conference.

“It’s a benefit,,” McDaniels said, per Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Adam Hill. “I think it speaks to the fact there are a lot of guys that continue to work hard because they want to achieve their dream of playing in the NFL and creating a career for themselves. There was a lot of good football played when you watch that league.”

The Raiders didn’t stop there, though.

On Wednesday, the team announced the signing of former Breakers and free agent cornerback Isiah “Ike” Brown.

Other teams around the league have also been bringing on playmakers from the USFL for a chance to compete for an active roster spot ahead of training camp.

USFL Champion and championship game MVP Victor Bolden has signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Birmingham Stallions DT Doug Costin has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Washington Commanders are signing former New Jersey Generals CB DeJuan Neal and former Philadelphia Stars CB Channing Stribling.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Pittsburgh Maulers OLB Carlo Kemp.

