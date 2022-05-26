Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Declines To Talk About Colin Kaepernick’s Workout

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined to say Thursday how free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s recent workout went.

The first-year head coach in Las Vegas emphasized to reporters he would only be talking about players currently on the roster.

“Just by standard procedure, we will only talk about the people that are on our team,” McDaniels said, via NFL.com. “[General manager] Dave [Ziegler] and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring, and we really don’t make comments about the evaluations that we’ve made; or what they look like, what they didn’t look like.

“They’re kind of private for us as we look at things to try to make decisions to make the team better.”

By all accounts from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kaepernick’s workout is said to have gone well and that the 34-year-old was impressive to those in attendance. Talk of a return to the NFL for Kaepernick has ramped up this offseason, with the former 49ers quarterback saying he wants to play and is willing to take a backup role.

On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the #Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed. The door is open… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 26, 2022

Kaepernick parted ways from San Francisco after the 2016 season, in which he became one of the most prominent activists of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Kaepernick has been posting videos of him working out on his social media and notably threw in front of NFL scouts during Michigan’s Spring Game on April 2.

“If there’s an opportunity to improve the team, we’ve said it from Day 1 that we would look at every opportunity,” McDaniels said. “He’s not the first player that we’ve looked at, and not the last one. There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to come in and out of this building. … The evaluations we make are private for us, and if we make a decision to add someone to the team then we’ll do it.”

Over the duration of his six-year career, Kaepernick went 28-30, throwing for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions on 59.8% passing. Las Vegas gave quarterback Derek Carr a three-year, $121.5 million extension this offseason. After Carr, the Raiders have Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart.

“There’s nothing more important than that position,” McDaniels said. “So when people say you know you’ve got it established, we certainly do. The next guy in line, you don’t really talk about him until he’s the most important guy in your organization when the starter gets hurt. I know there’s a lot of us on this staff that have lived through some of those injuries; I certainly have experience with that. It’s one of the toughest positions, if not the toughest position to play in all of sports.

“To try to constantly shuffle through and make sure you’re doing the best you can to provide competition in that room and to have guys in there that can learn and play and produce in your system with the group that we have is really an important part of any football team, and we’re encouraging the competition right now.”

