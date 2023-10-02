Chargers Fan Puts Unreal Beat Down On Raiders Supporter

Videos by OutKick

A fan of the Las Vegas Raiders learned the hard way that fighting isn’t a smart thing to do.

OutKick readers certainly aren’t strangers to seeing fights at sporting events. They happen all the time, and are seemingly getting more and more common. As Monday readers of Screencaps know, it was a flurry of melees during the Chargers/Raiders game Sunday in Los Angeles.

Turns out security doesn’t want to risk losing their teeth for $15 an hour. It’s hard to blame them. You sign up to point people to their seats, and all of a sudden, you see some drunk dudes throwing punches.

Chargers fan hands out a beatdown to Las Vegas Raiders fan in viral clip.

Yeah, I wouldn’t want to rush into that either, and security definitely didn’t come to help the Raiders fan going viral for getting whooped Sunday.

In a viral video making the rounds on X, a Raiders fan and a man in a Justin Herbert jersey were trading words when all hell broke loose.

The man rocking the Herbert jersey threw one rock solid blow, and the Raiders fan simply couldn’t ever recover…….but not for lack of trying! Watch it all unfold below.

The fighting continues in NFL stadiums.

Death. Taxes. Drunk sports fans fighting each other. Those are three things you can depend on in life. If fans are in stadiums, someone will be throwing a punch.

It just never ends, and it also doesn’t make any sense at all. NFL tickets are expensive, beers at the game are mega-expensive and it’s supposed to be a fun time.

Yet, idiots just can’t help themselves. They just can’t do it. The beer starts flowing, and people start to think they’re a lot tougher than they actually are.

At least this Raiders fan gave a great effort. Dude got rocked and just refused to quit. If the Raiders had shown that kind of spirit they might not have lost.

A Las Vegas Raiders fan got lit up by a man in a Justin Herbert jersey Sunday. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

We’ll see what this upcoming weekend brings us, but we all know it won’t disappoint. Welcome to sports in 2023!