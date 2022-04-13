Raiders Answer Question Whether Derek Carr Is Their QB Of The Future

When Jon Gruden took over as coach of the Oakland Raiders, the first question everyone asked was wheher Derek Carr would survive as the team’s quarterback.

When Josh McDaniels took over as the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the first question everyone asked was whether Derek Carr would survive as the team’s quarterback.

Yes.

And Yes.

And we know Carr is not just surviving but thriving because the Raiders and Carr just agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million, according to a source.

That means Carr, who was entering the final year of his contract and scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, is under contract to the Raiders through 2025.

The amount of the contract is not just the Raiders keeping Carr in the fold but basically saying he’s a cornerstone for their franchise and on par with other $40 million-a-year quarterbacks such as Matt Stafford ($40 million annually), Dak Prescott ($40M) and even in the neighborhood of Josh Allen ($43M).

There are seven NFL quarterbacks making over $40 million per season and Carr is among those now.

If the fat contract isn’t enough to convince everyone Carr is the guy in Las Vegas perhaps this will: The deal includes a no-trade clause, per the NFL Network.

The Raiders obviously believe Carr’s best days are ahead under McDaniels and that’s saying a lot because last season he tied a career high with 41 touchdowns. He could stand to be more careful with the football because he also tied a career high with 17 interceptions — but, again, McDaniels is supposed to improve that.

