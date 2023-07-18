Radio DJ Complains Howard Stern Threatened To Rape Him In The 90s

Videos by OutKick

Mancow Muller rivaled Howard Stern for shock jock superiority in the 1990s. Muller spoke about the battle on Tuesday during Vice TV’s docuseries Dark Side of the 2000s, accusing Stern of “demonic” behavior.

Muller says he’s upset to this day. And not because Stern topped him. But because Stern threatened to rape him:

“He was gonna use my mother’s saliva on himself when he raped me,” says Muller via The Daily Mail’s obtained transcript.

Muller claims Stern then planned to “dig up the corpse” of his cancer-stricken father, who became “the No. 1 topic on Stern’s show for a year … he told his listeners to go to my father’s funeral.

“Oh, he’s made amends, he’s a nice guy now? He can burn in hell,” Muller concludes.

Radio DJ Mancow Muller says Howard Stern can 'burn in hell' for rape jokeshttps://t.co/nfFLVyRo8u — The Sun (@LuffyRd5) July 17, 2023

Mancow Muller is bitter. He comes across like a poltroon, declaring himself a victim of Stern’s hazing some 30 years later.

The comments about the father are distasteful. But Muller wants people to think Stern’s rape jokes caused him to suffer trauma.

They didn’t.

Such jokes and bits were commonplace on Stern’s show in the 90s. Muller is applying presentism, asking followers to view the past through a modern lens.

Times have changed. Stern has changed — and mostly for the worse.

Today, Stern is no longer funny or original. He is cringing simp still hunkered down out of fear that Covid and MAGA white men might terrorize him.

But every few months, members of the media dig up Stern’s past in an effort to force him to expiate for the Old Howard.

In May, a compilation of Old Howard went viral on Twitter and TikTok. The montage offended online bloggers, most of whom only knew of New Howard.

In it, Stern told Mariah Carey her “breasts are incredible,” told Courtney Love he’d like to have sex with her, and asked Lisa Marie Presley if she was “wearing panties.”

It’s called joking, being a shock jock in the 90s.

So while the compilation had social media users dripping with outrage — it had us giggling about how diverting and stupefying Old Howard was, reminding us what made him the most entertaining voice in media.

It’s no wonder Old Howard toppled Muller. And why it’s so disheartening to see Stern become the fragile sponge he is today.