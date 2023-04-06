Rachel Stuhlmann Trades In Racket For Golf Club & Cleavage-Revealing Green Outfit In Honor Of The Masters

Videos by OutKick

The Masters has arrived and dimple heads everywhere are very excited. Will this be the year Tiger Woods recaptures some of the magic of years past? Is a LIV golfer going to upstage one of the PGA golfers?

There’s a lot of golf content for fans to take in this weekend. Let’s add another piece of content for all of the fans out there. Well not the uptight country club types, but everyone else who enjoys some good influencing from time to time.

Rachel Stuhlmann attends the The 2022 Golden Soiree (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

That’s where Rachel Stuhlmann comes in. Thursday afternoon she made the conscious decision to do a little cross influencing. The World’s No. 1 Tennis Influencer took a break from her busy tennis schedule to dip her toe into the world of golf influencing.

In honor of the Masters she traded in her tennis racket and tennis court for the day. Stuhlmann grabbed a golf club, put on some Masters’ green, and found some green grass for a her backdrop.

Stuhlmann captioned her cleavage revealing golf look, “In honor of the Masters starting, I’m trading in the courts for the course for the day. FORE!!”

There’s nothing wrong with dumping out cross influencing content from time to time. It’s growing in popularity and only going to strengthen the influencing game as a whole.

Don’t worry, Stuhlmann’s not turning her back on the tennis community. She’s done too much for the sport and at the same time has so much more to do.

Is It Time For A Tennis And Golf Influencer Collaboration?

Paige Spiranac doesn’t have anything to worry about either. Not yet anyway. She’s so far out ahead in the world of golfing nobody is going to catch her until she hangs up her sports bra.

The same can be said about Stuhlmann. She doesn’t have nearly the experience that Spiranac has and yet she’s taken the tennis world by storm.

Like Spiranac, she’s built up a lead that is currently insurmountable by all available metrics. The best part about Stuhlmann’s run is that it’s just getting started. All she’s going to do is keep building on this success.