Rachel Stuhlmann, The World’s No. 1 Ranked Tennis Influencer, Posts Major Life Update

Videos by OutKick

The tennis-influencing world was rocked Monday morning by the appearance of the world’s No. 1 — as named by the OutKick Culture Department, Rachel Stuhlmann in a neck brace.

The minute one of these influencers, including our good friend Rachel, breaks the typical content pattern is the minute our antennae go straight up into the air to figure out what’s going on. Rachel is a legend around here. What the hell happened!?!

“Brace yourself.. not my usual post🤣 but wanted to share a life update- not too long ago I was in a car wreck,” Stuhlmann told her fans Monday afternoon. “I underwent anterior cervical disc replacement surgery to remove the C5-C6 disc in my neck and replace it with an artificial disc. I’m extremely thankful to my surgeon @drkimspinemd and the entire New York City @hspecialsurgery staff for taking the best care of me and making this process as successful as possible.”

Talk about a jolt to the system. The last time we saw Stuhlmann was on Black Friday when everything seemed fine and there were no indications she was about to undergo neck surgery.

“As I begin the healing process and physical therapy journey, I’m feeling encouraged, determined, and eager to lean into some qualities that I haven’t tapped into since my competitive playing career 10 years ago.🎾 Thanking God for a successful surgery🙏🙏🙏 And a huge thank you to my amazing family and friends, and everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This isn’t a setback! It’s just all part of the comeback and I can’t wait to be feeling 100% again!❤️” the former Mizzou tennis player continued.

OK, so it sounds like Rachel will be taking it easy over the holidays and into the new year while she’s recovering. That’s great news.

As for those of you who have been asking whether this means Stuhlmann is in danger of losing her world’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer title, you’re out of line. That’s absolutely insulting.

The OutKick Culture Department isn’t the College Football Playoff committee. Influencers don’t just lose their top spots just because life got in the way for a few weeks over the winter.

The starting quarterback gets his job back when he returns from injury. The same goes for Stuhlmann.

Did Tiger lose his spot at the darling of suburban men after he twisted his SUV around a pole and nearly lost his leg?

No.

Middle-aged suburban men rallied around Tiger.

The OutKick Culture Department will do the same with Stuhlmann.

#getbetter

Back off, tennis influencer pretenders. Our queen isn’t going anywhere.