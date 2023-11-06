Rachel Stuhlmann Takes Her Tennis Influencing To Mexico, Eagles Fans Being Eagles Fans & Ole Miss Player Gets Punched In The Nuts

Videos by OutKick
The State of the NFL
There are several things to ponder this Monday morning after a very interesting week of the NFL.
- Which AFC North team doesn’t make the playoffs? If the playoffs started today, all four teams are in, but with so many games to play, including conference games, it feels like at least one of them gets knocked out of this round-robin tournament. The Bengals still have by far and away the toughest remaining schedule (.632 winning %) with Baltimore right behind them at .585. Pittsburgh, based on the current remaining schedule, would have the easiest path to a wild card with a remaining schedule that has a .487 winning %.
- At this point, even with Joe Burrow lighting up the NFL the last couple of weeks against top talent, Cincinnati remains the AFC North on the brink of missing the playoffs. Next up: the Texans and the hottest quarterback in the NFL in C.J. Stroud. What looked like an easy win at the beginning of the season is suddenly a game against a .500 team. Then it’s on the road in Baltimore, home against the Steelers, and on the road in Jacksonville. This AFC North is about to play out quickly.
- Did I hear the Browns allowed 58 net yards to the Cardinals? I think I read somewhere that was the third-fewest net yards allowed in team history. Good luck to the divisional winner who gets to host Cleveland in January.
- How do we feel about our huge matchups like Chiefs-Dolphins being played at 9:30 in the morning in Germany? Send them the Cardinals and Bears.
- There’s no way the Jets win tonight and remain a playoff contender, right?
- I have to say thanks to YouTubeTV once again. I’m on the road with the family and last night’s game was so easy to dial up on my phone and laptop. There weren’t any log-in issues. There was no buffering. I didn’t have to jump through hoops to just watch a football game in peace. So far, this year couldn’t be any better as an NFL Ticket and YouTube subscriber.
- What a war of words between Cris Collinsworth and NBC’s former NFL referee Terry McAulay just before half last night when Josh Allen was hit with an intentional grounding when the receiver clearly ran the wrong route. That actually got a little uncomfortable.
- How do you think Carolina Panthers ownership is now feeling after drafting Bryce Young?
• Guy G. in western New York always makes a meal based on the opposing team’s most famous food options.
Last night it was Skyline Chili:
Kinsey:
As a Cincinnati chili veteran, I have to say that chili doesn’t look nearly wet enough. And Guy G. needs to add at least 10X the amount of finely shredded cheese to that bowl.
Sleep apnea
• Aaron H. writes:
The CPAP machine is the best discovery I have made in the past decade (finding Screencaps is a close #2).
My sleep study showed that I stopped breathing 58 times in an hour.
I used to wake up several times during the night, unable to fall back asleep for hours on some occasions. Woke up tired & groggy 4-5 times a week.
FWIW, overnight TV isn’t that bad — after L&O reruns stop around 2am, you can find Golden Girls, Frasier, Cheers and Columbo.
Get a sleep study. My machine has truly changed my life.
Time change
• Jim M. says:
This time thing change is stupid. Sunset in RI today was at 4:35 , pitch black by 5!! Joe I believe you’re in the eastern time zone, what time is the sunset there? In the middle time zone what time does the sunset? Is it just the east coast that’s this early? Hate this time change shit, it sucks! and I’ll add, it blows!
Kinsey:
Correct. Ohio is in the EST. Tonight’s sunset is scheduled for 5:23. It’s not the end of the world. As I’ve written in the past, it helps when you work at home and can take a walk at lunch in the sun or get out at 3:30 to get some daylight before the darkness kicks in.
I did see this weekend that Clay’s been railing about how it’s dark in Nashville at 4:30.
A M*A*S*H reference for the old timers
• Al in Medina says:
Showing my age by wondering where Hot Lips Houlihan fits into this defense.
Now you guys are just showing off with these #TeamSunrise photos and I like it!
• John H. writes:
Sunrise in. Cappadocia [Turkey]
• Judge W. writes:
Fulton,Texas just now [Sunday morning]. That’s my new pier on the right.
• Terry F. writes:
Enjoy your work every day! I’m a first time sender.
I took these two pictures on Friday morning overlooking the civil war confederate cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island, Illinois.
#TeamSunset
• John H. also sent in this one:
Sunset in Namibia
• Brian L. in Franklin, TN reports:
This was our last night at Rosemary Beach, FL this week on November 1st. Picture doesn’t do it justice…
Oh, one more thing…my wife had our Christmas tree up on Nov 2nd. She said, I don’t care what anyone one thinks, I like it and it makes me happy!
Enough said, let her get her Christmas on whenever the hell she wants…and to be honest, it makes me smile that she does it, it’s the little things.
• Glyn says:
Not the great Vista some have but #sunset, I am sure the dog will get a #sunrise this week.
• Chris in Newport reports:
Sunset at our old beloved Cardines field in Newport, RI.
This will probably be worth thousands when Gen Z comes around to loving vintage Dale
• Alex R. sent over this one:
That’s it for this morning. The kids are on a four-day break and I’m currently up in Michigan with the family enjoying indoor pools, waterslides and video game arcades.
Enjoy your day. I’m off to breakfast and the pool.
Email: joekinsey@gmail.com