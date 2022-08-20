Rachel Stuhlmann Serving As The World’s No. 1 Tennis Influencer In Cincinnati

Rachel Stuhlmann is still doing her very important work for the sport of tennis. And she’s serving up looks and handing out some important tennis knowledge in the process.

Be prepared for some high level Instagram skills mixed with some facts about the sport she has been handed the title to promote. It’s influencing at the highest level. And there’s nobody in the tennis world is better at it.

Rachel is currently spending a few days attending (and promoting) the Western & Southern Open. The tournament, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, runs from Aug. 13-21.

The sport of tennis is in good hands, Rachel Stuhlmann’s hands

For those of you that don’t know what the Western & Southern Open is — and that’s likely most of you given how poorly the sport promotes itself — it’s the oldest tennis tournament in the United States still played in its original city. It’s also referred to as the Cincinnati Masters or Cincinnati Open.

These are all facts that Rachel knows well. She happily pointed it out to her followers while telling a little story about the last time she was at the venue. That’s right she’s not faking it.

The world’s No. 1 tennis influencer said in her caption, “The oldest tournament in the US still played in its original city, @cincytennis.”

“Fun memory from this venue- right when I finished my playing career, I coached the St. Louis University men’s team for a semester, and took them to their Atlantic 10 Conference tournament which was played right here on these courts,” Rachel Stuhlmann said. “Brings back great memories being on these grounds.”

One step at a time, one tournament at a time. Rachel has her work cut out for her but if she takes that brick-by-brick approach she’ll bring more attention than she ever thought possible to the sport she loves.