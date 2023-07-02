Rachel Stuhlmann Is Ready For The Fourth Of July, Abigail Ratchford Returns With Some Patriotic Content & Zach Wilson Wants To Move To Nashville

Videos by OutKick

It’s time to start getting serious

It’s the first Sunday in July, the Fourth is just a few days away, and an insane amount of money was handed out to start NBA free agency.

That means one thing. We’re days away from Major League Baseball’s All-Star break and it’s time to start taking the season seriously. The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday July 11 this year.

Teams are roughly halfway through the season, give or take a game here and there, and this is where the season really gets started. It’s time to separate the men from the boys.

There’s no more time for cute hangnails and toe injuries to keep guys off the field. If you really want to win you’re going to have to play through some things.

So I do what I do every season as the All-Star break approaches and I pull up the standings and check on my Yankees. Through 83 games they’re 46-37 in third place in the AL East and 9.5 games back.

They’re definitely within striking distance of the Rays with a ton of baseball left. The Orioles aren’t a real team yet, so we’re going to completely ignore them for now.

Baltimore has to prove they can keep winning. Respect is earned.

You love what you see at the bottom of the AL East with the Blue Jays and Red Sox sitting there, but there’s some work to be done after the break for sure.

And for the record, if you’re eyeing the Wild Card race at this point in the season you’re a loser. It’s way too early for that with a division still to be had.

Put your big boy pants on

All in all, the Yankees aren’t in terrible shape. They’ve been keeping things afloat with Aaron Judge out of the lineup and that’s a positive sign.

When Judge returns, whenever that is, it’s time to do some damage. The guys on this roster need to be more like Derek Jeter and less like A-Rod.

Bill Nye hangs out with a Playmate of the Year

Bill Nye the Science Guy hands out some science facts with 2011 Playmate of the Year Claire Sinclair in a hotel hallway.

The videos aren’t new, they’ve been around since at least 2018, but they were brought to life by Sinclair, who posted them on TikTok this week.

She added “Bill Nye the Flirty Guy” and “Bill Nye the Rizz Guy” to the two clips of Nye making “scientific” observations about her as she walks by.

This is some of Bill’s finest work if you ask me.

Out of control Segway spins out of control for four to five hours

An out of control Segway terrorized a parking lot in Des Moines, Iowa for four to five a couple of weeks ago. It threatened the safety of the shins on anyone who dared get close to it.

Apparently a man fell off of the Segway and unintentionally left it spinning at full speed. It spun for four to five hours until someone decided to throw a blanket on top of it to slow it down.

It worked. The blanket slowed the spinning Segway down enough for a man with nothing to lose to step in and grab the out of control machine’s handlebars.

As far as I’m aware there were no shins injured in the process of stopping this out of control Segway. This is the perfect reminder to stay safe out there this Fourth of July. We don’t need any trips to the emergency room.

Let’s keep those grills going and the coolers filled to the top as we enjoy the parades and the fireworks this extended holiday weekend. Before you know it we’ll be watching football and postseason baseball.

Numbers from :

MLB, Most Consecutive PA without a Hitless AB – Last 50 Seasons



15 – Pedro Guerrero, LAD (July 23-27, 1985)

15 – Frank Thomas, CWS (May 16-20, 1997)

15 – Barry Bonds, SF (Aug. 31-Sep. 4, 1998)

15 – John Olerud, NYM (Sep. 16-22, 1998)

15 – Mookie Betts, LAD (June 28-July 1, 2023) — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 2, 2023

