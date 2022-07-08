Rachel Stuhlmann Is Officially The World’s No. 1 Instagram Tennis Influencer, As Named By OutKick

You can go ahead and call Rachel Stuhlmann the Paige Spiranac of the Instagram Tennis influencing world. Good luck to those tennis influencers who are thinking of stepping out in front of the Stuhlmann freight train that is rolling downhill.

I’ll just go ahead and say it: Stuhlmann is officially the world’s No. 1 tennis influencer, as named by OutKick’s pop culture team. In other words, I just came up with that title, but it’s going to stick, trust me. Tabloids will be using it by the end of the weekend.

Between a June 9 Twitter photo post that landed nearly 40k ‘Likes’ and an Instagram account picking up steam thanks to Wimbledon Q&As and the lack of tennis influencers, Stuhlmann is having herself a dominant summer in an Instagram category that’s not exactly loaded with American competition.

Stuhlmann, who played college tennis at the University of Missouri, told her followers in the Q&A that she started playing tennis at 5 and picked Mizzou over LSU, Colorado, Texas Tech and Penn State. After her college career ended with a 12-19 record during her senior season, Stuhlmann says she jumped into the world of journalism, influencing, and being a media personality.

Now sitting on 146k Instagram followers (including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau), Stuhlmann cranks out the typical IG content, but instead of crushing drivers like Spiranac, Rachel juggles tennis balls and models tennis rackets.

On another level this summer📈🤍 pic.twitter.com/4mZZFyNTcc — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) June 9, 2022

More from her Q&A:

• Would love to play mixed doubles with Nadal and Kyrgios

• She’d like to see Kyrgios win Wimbledon

• Needs help with her golf game

• Is a big Cardinals fan

• Right now she’s into country music

• Nelly would be her US Open centre court walk-out music

• Isn’t a big BBQ fan

There you have it. Spiranac has golf covered. Stuhlmann holds the tennis IG belt. Now, the real competition begins if one or the other decides to dabble in the other’s top sport. Stuhlmann has published a couple of golf-inspired photos over the years, but for the most part she’s staying in her lane.

Put it this way, it’s something to keep an eye on down the road.