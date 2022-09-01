Rachel Stuhlmann Brings The Heat To The U.S. Open

Serena Williams has been the focus of many at this year’s U.S. Open. That’s understandable given that she’s competing in the event for the last time. But she’s not the only one that people should be keeping an eye on as the event unfolds, as Rachel Stuhlmann is also in attendance.

Stuhlmann, tennis’ No. 1 influencer, is in town and has been attending many of the tournament’s festivities. Whenever she shows up for something she tends to bring a little more eyeballs to the event.

The eyeballs follow her for a good reason. You don’t become the sport’s top influencer like Rachel has by not understanding the sport and how to promote it on social media.

Much of Rachel’s attention has come from her posts on Instagram. That content spigot has been running at a steady pace for a while now.

Another, lesser know, content spigot has been her TikTok account. There shs has an impressive following of more than 53,000. Though, that’s much smaller than her 152,000+ on Instagram.

But that disparity in following isn’t because the content is any less impressive. The content is great and there’s a ton of it.

Rachel shared some of her U.S. Open coverage on TikTok and included some videos of herself hitting the courts in New York City.

Rachel Stuhlmann, Tennis’ No. 1 influencer for a reason

That’s how you bring the heat to an event. That’s also how you put everyone on notice about keeping up with your multiple social media platforms.

If you’re only keeping up with Rachel Stuhlmann on one platform you’re bound to be missing out and nobody wants to do that. Not while her influencer rocket ship is still going at full speed.

It’s time to jump on, hold on tight, and enjoy the ride. The content is only going to get better from here on out.

Rachel is going to be tweaking things and learning along the way and as she does there will be some great things created.