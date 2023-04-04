Rachel DeMita, College Basketball Player-Turned-Sports Personality Goes Off On ‘Soul-Draining’ LA

Videos by OutKick

Rachel DeMita, the former college hoops player-turned-sports personality didn’t hold back when blasting Los Angeles.

There were many routes she could have taken with this critique — expense, crime, an out-of-control homelessness situation that the city and incompetent governor refuses to do anything about — but DeMita decided to sum it all up with one hyphenated word: “soul-draining.”

DeMita speaks from experience. Once her college hoops career at Old Dominion had wrapped up she went to work for 2K Sports and Overtime. Her burgeoning career in media led her to Los Angeles in 2012. She stayed there until 2020 at which point she split and moved to Texas.

“I don’t know how I did it. I don’t know how I lasted nine years in this city,” DeMita said in a TikTok video. “I’m back here now for work and every time I’m here I feel like it gets harder and harder for me to be here. It’s like the minute I touch down is the minute I wanna get the f— out.

“I don’t know how else to describe it but… soul-draining.”

DeMita — who hosts a podcast called Courtside Club with Rachel DeMita — went on to say that on top of the famously terrible traffic, the rent for her 1-bedroom apartment in LA was more than the monthly mortgage payment for her home in Texas.

“I feel an entire energy shift. I don’t know if it’s because I’ve grown up a little bit. My priorities have changed. Everything is really expensive here like for no reason.”

Sports personality and former Old Dominion basketball player Rachel DeMita ripped on Los Angeles in a recent TikTok video. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

DeMita Said LA Is “Just Not Reality”

“And then there’s just the people here,” DeMita said. “And I’m not gonna say everyone because there are some lovely people that still live in the Los Angeles area – some of my good friends are still here — and it’s also not like the homegrown LA people, I feel like those are like truly cool people.”

After praising native Angelenos, the former Old Dominion guard ripped those looking to make it big.

“It’s all the transplants that come here and a lot of people are coming here for like Hollywood and that industry and I was one of those people. So, I’m being really hypocritical when I say this but like I was one of those people but it’s just such a weird energy and a weird sort of entitlement that a lot of these people carry,” she said. “This city is just not reality.”

DeMita elaborated on the type of fakeness that she says permeates the city.

“But there’s this weird kind of false, like fakeness that you get from Hollywood people to where if you’re not, if you don’t dress a certain way, if you don’t have a certain car, have certain things, and you don’t fit into their clique, they look down upon you. You’re just living in this different reality.”

If somehow you still couldn’t tell. where DeMita stood on LA she summed it up for you.

“Yeah, I just hate this place.”

Jeez, Rachel; tell us how you really feel.

