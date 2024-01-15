Rachel Campos-Duffy Is Better At Predicting Sports Than Will Cain And Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

Every notable sports analyst we could find predicted the Cowboys would defeat the Packers during Wild Card Weekend.

Except one: Fox & Friends co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Late Saturday night, Rachel decided to become a sports fan. She understood it takes years to amass the adequate football knowledge needed to compete with the big dogs, like her co-host Will Cain, an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys

No amount of YouTube videos or X searches could prepare Rachel to compete with Will in under 24 hours.

So, she sought out the one source available that could propel her knowledge above Will’s in time for kickoff:

Me.

Rachel and I previously formed a secret pact during the Fox & Friends Fantasy Football Season. We dominated. We beat the likes of Will, Pete Hegseth, and Brian Kilmeade. Keep in mind, Pete and Brian really know sports.

With our alliance already in place, Rachel asked me to provide her with some talking points ahead of the Cowboys-Packers game. I sent some good ones.

At first, she said my notes were like “Chinese” to her. We eventually reduced them down to some savvy-one liners, each making the case that the Packers would upset Will’s Cowboys.

That brings us to Fox & Friends on Sunday, where Rachel not only told Will the Packers would win but how they’d win.

She projected Dak would throw several interceptions, the Cowboys would “choke” once again, and Mike McCarthy would struggle with the clock.

Will and Pete dismissed her. They now have egg on their face.

The Packers won, 48-32. The Cowboys choked, again. Dak threw two picks. McCarthy is reportedly on the hot seat.

She went four for four. She ran circles around her two co-hosts who fancy themselves as “Football Guys.”

However, she got caught looking at her — superb — notes.

Take a look:

I sent @RCamposDuffy a list of one-liners to use on @WillCain about the Packers-Cowboys game on Fox & Friends.



However, Will happened to look over and noticed that Rachel was using her notes to debate sports. 🤣



Still, Rachel/Bobby’s takes > Will’s.

pic.twitter.com/LCn2U0z2Mp — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) January 14, 2024

After the game, one in which Green Bay sealed by halftime, Will admitted Rachel schooled him. Yet he chastised her for trolling him during the game.

He deemed her trash-talking “inappropriate.”

Credit where credit is due @RCamposDuffy (@burackbobby_ ).



I almost ended our relationship over your inappropriate trash talking texts all game long.



But you’ve only been a sports fan for a day so I have to give you grace.

pic.twitter.com/FDLwzYwCiM — Will Cain (@willcain) January 15, 2024

Will debuted his new digital show on Monday, The Will Cain Show streaming live Monday-Thursday on Fox News dot com and YouTube. At the 1:05:00 mark, he continued to criticize his co-host for her style of fandom.

“Rachel texted me about a dozen times. Every interception, there was a text. Every bad play, there was a text. It was so far over the line. It was very bad form,” said Will.

“I could feel the other dudes like Pete Hegseth, Sean Duffy, Bobby Burack pull back. Rachel didn’t know that. She didn’t know what she was getting into, the sensitivity around this game. Dudes know you need to dial it back when a man is on the floor because of his team. You don’t keep kicking.

“But Rachel doesn’t know better. I have to give her grace. She had only been a sports fan for one day. So, she continued to stomp my body.”

In a text chain, Pete also piled on Rachel for her “bad form.” That’s when I had to step in.

I told Rachel that Will and Pete were trying to bully her into being a “silent fan” because their teams (Cowboys and Vikings) were eliminated and our teams (Packers and Lions) were advancing.

Now, it’s unclear where all things stand, and whether a Fox & Friends/OutKick civil war is brewing. But right now, it’s Team Rachel and Bobby vs. Team Will and Pete.

Regardless of who ya got, there may be a bigger problem on the horizon.

Rachel has only made four sports predictions her entire life. She nailed every one of them, raising some concern inside the Fox/OutKick family about whether the guy tasked to be our resident gambling expert is the most qualified candidate.

We are talking about Clay Travis.

On Friday, Clay released a column predicting each Cowboys-Packers matchup. Like Will, he was wrong. Really wrong.

He wrote the following:

Call me a sucker, but I think the Cowboys win by double digits against the Packers down in Dallas.

Sure, the history of Packers-Cowboys hasn’t been great in the playoffs, but Jordan Love isn’t Aaron Rodgers and Dak and Lamb are playing at an elite level right now. Dare I even say that Dak’s performance has been underrated this year?

Dallas wins by double digits giving you a nice cover here and, guess what, Lamb’s gonna catch it!

Clay tried to admit defeat on Sunday, worried that Rachel was coming for his gig. Rachel accepted. But she issued a challenge. She’s ready to debate sports, on OutKick, with Clay:

Clay has yet to accept or decline the challenge.

Ultimately, the past 24 hours prove that if you want to know sports, and don’t know sports, you best come to me for training.

Second, the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs kicks off Saturday. When placing your bets, do not listen to Will Cain. Do not listen to Clay Travis. Do not listen to Stephen A. Smith. Listen to Rachel.

I have a feeling she’ll be rolling with the Lions next weekend.