OutKick GOAT Rachel Bush Roasts Uber Eats Driver For Stealing Her Food

Rachel Bush put an Uber Eats drive on blast for jacking her food Thursday night.

Bush, who is married to Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, alleged the driver snapped a photo of the food to prove it’d been left, and then took off with it.

“Sir I have ring camera …I was honestly just laughing like what am I witnessing,” Bush tweeted to her followers.

Y’all ever have Uber eats take a pic of your order as proof of delivery then come back and walk away with it?!🤣 Sir I have ring camera …I was honestly just laughing like what am I witnessing. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) March 17, 2023

As of Friday morning, Bush has not released the Ring Camera footage. We need that video like we need air in our lungs.

Release the tape, Rachel! Release the tape.

Rachel Bush roasts Uber Eats driver for stealing her food. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Why would anyone steal Rachel Bush’s food?

You have to be a real scumbag to steal someone’s Uber Eats delivery. That’s an all-time low move. Scummy doesn’t even begin to describe it.

That’s even truer when the food is being delivered late at night. Rachel Bush was probably just trying to get in a little snack for herself before hopping into bed for the night.

Instead of doing that, she had to watch someone steal her food right at her door. She apparently handled it better than I think a lot of people would have.

You jack my food and there’s going to be a conversation that won’t be in a fun tone. I’m willing to turn a blind eye to a lot in this life.

Stealing food, especially food you’re paying extra for on Uber Eats, should land you behind bars. Society has to embrace a zero tolerance policy on this issue, and I’m not just saying that because Rachel Bush is an OutKick fan favorite.

Obviously, that’s just a bonus.

Now, we have to get our hands on this tape and blast it out to the world. You know what to do, Rachel. Tweet it ASAP.

Until we get it, make sure to check out some stuff Bush had no problem sharing publicly.