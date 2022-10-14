Rachel Bush Coming In Hot From Florida In A Revealing Bikini

Just when you thought all we had to look forward to was another bad Thursday Night Football game. Not on Rachel Bush’s watch. The Instagram model and Bills WAG wasn’t going to let us go straight from the Colts-Broncos disaster to another dud.

She had other plans. Those plans involved some Florida sunshine and a skillfully-revealing bikini. Rachel dropped the bikini pics on Thursday night just before the Commander-Bears game kicked off in Chicago.

She captioned the attention-grabbing post, “Your Florida Girl.” She also included another look at the barely-there bikini in her story for good measure.

Rachel Bush/Instagram Story

This is why Rachel Bush is a Fan-Favorite

There were plenty of her blue checkmark friends hyping her up in the comment section. Not that she needed any hyping up. Rachel knew what she was about to create was better than most of the content on the gram when she put the bikini on.

Rachel is not putting up the numbers she once did, but it’s the occasional post like this one that reminds us that she hasn’t lost a step from her days when she was still growing her influencing empire. She can come off the bench whenever she wants and score at will.

Do her more than four million followers want more content? I’m sure they do. Will they take it when they can get it? They absolutely will.

So will the many football fans sadly watching two teams trying to out-suck one another. It’s a welcome distraction from one of the best to ever do it.

It’s good to see Rachel is still on occasion thinking about the little guy from high up in the AFC East standings.