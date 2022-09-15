Race Car Driver Toni Breidinger Is A Victoria’s Secret Model Now

ARCA Series driver Toni Breidinger will be making noise this fall in something other than her racing suit. She will be ditching the suit for something much more comfortable.

The 23-year-old announced to her more than 272,000 followers on Instagram that she is not just a professional race car driver anymore. She is also a Victoria’s Secret model.

Toni Breidinger (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Toni shared her big off-the-track news on Wednesday afternoon. She included a couple of looks of herself rocking some of the Victoria’s Secret lingerie.

She captioned the well-received post, “Little me is crying. Growing up I struggled a lot with body confidence. This past year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance.”

“I’m honored to be part of @victoriassecret family. Thank you for letting me feel confident in my own skin!”

She’s Not Ditching The Track For Lingerie

Prior to Toni’s announcement, Victoria’s Secret shared a look from her first photo shoot with the lingerie company. The captioned their post, “Toni Breidinger for VS Fall 2022.”

That seems to indicate that there is going to be more from Toni in Victoria’s Secret this fall. If her comment section is any indication, that’s perfectly fine with all of her followers.

Her post racked up thousands of likes and a ton of positive comments.

Toni’s announcement doesn’t mean she’s giving up racing. She drives for Venturini Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series and has six top 10 finishes to her name in 21 races.

She’ll also be competing on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway where the Bush’s Beans 200 and Sioux Chief Showdown will be taking place.

