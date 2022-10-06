The Name, Image and Likeness era of college football is absolutely bananas and Quinshon Judkins is one of the biggest success stories. Ole Miss’ freshman running back went from virtually unknown to a superstar during the first five weeks of the season and he is slated to cash-in.

Quinshon Judkins’ stock only continues to rise. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Judkins, a three-star recruit from Alabama, stands 5-foot-11, 200 pounds. Despite his ranking, he was very sought-after in high school and committed to play for Lane Kiffin over offers from Notre Dame, Arkansas, Florida State, Miami and Michigan, among others.

It was a big get for the Rebels. But just how big was unexpected.

There was a lot of hype around Judkins when he committed. There was a palpable buzz around him during spring ball. His stock only continued to rise during fall camp.

Judkins was slated to play a significant role in Ole Miss’ run game and the staff in Oxford was excited about his potential. Since then, he has become one of the nation’s top rushers.

Through five games, Judkins has run for 6.3 yards a carry on 85 carries. He has rushed 535 yards and six touchdowns en route to a 5-0 record.

Quinshon Judkins is playing in his first SEC game today. Doesn't look like it.@q4aj_ | #HottyToddy

🖥 https://t.co/CF6Damchwn pic.twitter.com/Ka0Mv2RsAi — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 1, 2022

He is only 18 years old (!!), but he is a full-grown man.

Can we call that the Quinshon Judkins drive?



True freshman. pic.twitter.com/IAdagSuaYu — We Run the Sip (@OMRebelNation) September 3, 2022

Quinshon Judkins’ NIL valuation has SKYROCKETED.

As Judkins continues to ball out on the field, his worth off of the field has increased in direct parallel with his performance. His NIL valuation, per On3 Sports, has increased by more than 900%.

On August 2, 2022 — one month prior to the season — Judkins had an estimated NIL worth of $37,000. Just over two months later, that number includes an extra zero and some.

Ole Miss true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins is not just getting it done on the field, but he's seen his On3 NIL Valuation grow 909% over the last 14 weeks.



Is that any good? 📈🌑😎 pic.twitter.com/LQhSjUfLot — OMSpiritOn3 (@OMSpiritOn3) October 5, 2022

Over that period of time, Judkins has seen a 8.3% increase in Instagram followers, a 5.9% increase on TikTok and a 3.9% increase on Twitter. People are only just beginning to learn his name and his upward trajectory does not show signs of stopping.