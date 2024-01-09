Quinshon Judkins Commits To Ohio State As Rival Michigan Celebrates Title

Videos by OutKick

On a night when Michigan celebrated their first championship in more than two decades, their hated rival, Ohio State, celebrated alongside them. Albeit, for a much different reason. The Buckeyes received a commitment from ex-Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins.

“I’m extremely excited to join The Ohio State football program,” Judkins wrote on X, even before any Michigan national championship hats could be dispersed. “I’m looking forward to being part of a winning culture and helping do my part to beat (that team up north) and bring a Big Ten Championship and National Championship to Columbus.”

Talk about timing.

Isaiah 40:31: "But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint." pic.twitter.com/J89kRzsmBQ — Quinshon Judkins (@qaj4_) January 9, 2024

OutKick’s David Hookstead passed along news early Monday that Judkins visited Columbus over the weekend. Judkins was a highly sought after player who entered the transfer portal late last week after two standout seasons at Ole Miss.

“After long talks with my family and hard prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Judkins said last week. “This decision to enter the transfer portal was not made lightly but I believe it is the best decision for my personal and athletic growth.”

Quinshon Judkins is Ohio State bound. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He immediately gives Ryan Day and Ohio State a much needed boost as they try to catch Michigan. The current national champs have bested Day’s Buckeyes the last three times they’ve played.

Quinshon Judkins Is Ohio State Bound

In two standout seasons with the Rebels Judkins rushed for 31 touchdowns and more than 2,700 yards. Judkins will either start, or at the very least, split carries with current Buckeye TreVeyon Henderson. 21-year-old Henderson has yet to declare his intentions to enter the NFL Draft or stay put.

Ohio State has to be thrilled with the addition of Judkins, a two-time All-SEC selection who was also named the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2022.

And they probably don’t hate the fact that Judkins announced his commitment on the same night Michigan was crowned champions.

