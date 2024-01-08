Ole Miss Star RB Appears To Have Visited Ohio State With Ryan Day Desperately Needing A Huge Boost

Videos by OutKick

It appears Quinshon Judkins might have some serious interest in landing with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Ole Miss star running back shocked fans when he announced he was entering the transfer portal after an incredible year.

Drama quickly unfolded when Rebels QB Jaxson Dart appeared to take a not-so-subtle shot at Judkins on his way out the door. Fans might miss him, but it doesn’t look like the face of the Ole Miss program will.

As soon as he entered the portal, Ohio State immediately popped up as a possible option. Well, hold onto your seats if you’re a fan of the Buckeyes.

Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins is in the transfer portal. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quinshon Judkins posts that he’s in Columbus amid Ohio State speculation.

The Ole Miss RB turned free agent posted on his Instagram story Sunday that he was in Columbus, Ohio…..the home of Ohio State.

Unless he just got curious about what the weather is like in Ohio in January, it seems pretty clear he’s in town to hit up the Buckeyes.

That’s great news for Ryan Day and Ohio State.

Source tells me, Quinshon Judkins is in fact visiting Ohio State.



My source: Quinshon Judkins insta pic.twitter.com/vRwjPk73Jf — FFBuck (@FFbuckCLE) January 8, 2024

It’s unclear what TreVeyon Henderson plans to do, but Ryan Day needs all the help he can get right now.

The Buckeyes have lost three straight games to Michigan, the offense has some significant holes to fill and adding a star running back would be a giant boost for the embattled head coach in Columbus.

Judkins is a legit player who has no problem tearing up defenses. He rushed for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. He rushed for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2022 during his freshman campaign. The young man can absolutely play.

Even if Henderson returns to the Buckeyes, there’s no such thing as having too many elite running backs. Alabama has made a killing over the years by loading up in the backfield at the same time.

Will Quinshon Judkins transfer to Ohio State? (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

If Henderson does leave, then Judkins would immediately become RB1 for new QB Will Howard. Nothing is official yet, but the visit is definitely going to send some signals up into the air for fans. Let me know what you think Ohio State and Judkins should do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.