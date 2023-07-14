Quinn Ewers Compares Mediocre Texas Football To…..’John Wick’ Movies?

Videos by OutKick

Quinn Ewers had a very bold comparison when talking about how he sees Texas football.

Ewers and the Longhorns went 8-5 in 2022, and the talented QB missed multiple games after getting hurt in week two against Alabama.

While going 8-5 certainly isn’t a downright awful season, it’s far from impressive. It’s definitely not a record that puts fear into your opponents….well, that is unless you’re Quinn Ewers. He sees a team that went 8-5 and thinks it’s similar to the “John Wick” films.

Quinn Ewers compares Texas to John Wick.

“I think there’s always a target on our back, but there’s also a target on the opponents we’re playing. We put a target on them. It’s kind of like John Wick. He’s being hunted, but at the same time he’s hunting those guys as well,” Ewers said during Big 12 media days, according to On3.com.

Yes, Quinn Ewers looks at a Texas program that hasn’t been relevant for years, and believes it resembles one of the greatest action film characters in history.

For the record, this is a wild take from Ewers. A few programs could make this claim. Texas is absolutely not one of them.

Will Quinn Ewers take a step forward in 2023? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

At this point, only Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Michigan could probably compare themselves to John Wick. Perhaps Clemson too, but the Tigers have dropped off a bit recently.

You know a program that definitely can’t compare itself to John Wick? A team that’s had one double digit win season since 2010.

Texas should try to hit 10 wins before comparing the program to a grade-A badass. Love the confidence. Love the moxie. Absolutely do not love the delusion.

Quinn Ewers compares Texas to John Wick. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

While John Wick might have famously said he’s back, it still remains to be seen whether or not Texas is truly back. Until the Longhorns are, let’s tap the brakes on comparisons to the classic Keanu Reeves character.