Quinn Ewers Out For Extended Time, But Don’t Expect To See Arch Manning

Videos by OutKick

Texas QB Quinn Ewers will miss time after suffering an injury against Houston.

The super talented passer will miss an unknown amount of time after suffering a grade 2 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, according to ESPN.

It’s expected he’ll eventually be able to return, but when that will happen remains unclear. The Longhorns are currently 6-1 and 3-1 in the Big 12.

It’s now time for the next man up with Ewers out.

Quinn Ewers will miss extended time after suffering an injury against Houston. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Will Arch Manning step in for Quinn Ewers?

Fans might hope to see Arch Manning with Ewers sidelined with an injury. The former five star recruit arrived in Austin with more hype than any recruit in recent memory.

He comes from football royalty, and was viewed by many as the best recruit in the 2023 class. Will he get the starting nod with Quinn Ewers missing extended time?

Will Arch Manning start for Texas with Quinn Ewers out? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Don’t bet on it. Manning is QB3 on the depth chart behind back up quarterback Maalik Murphy. Fans hoping to see Arch Manning under center are in for some disappointment.

The Longhorns are very high on Murphy, and he will absolutely get the starting nod until Ewers is healthy enough to return.

Arch Manning’s time will eventually come in Austin, but it’s not going to come now as long as Murphy proves to be competent.

Arch Manning is very unlikely to start with Quinn Ewers out. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Now, football is a crazy sport and a lot of things can happen. If Murphy’s play isn’t up to par or he also gets hurt, then it will be the Arch Manning show for the Longhorns. However, for now, that’s just not going to happen. Send me your thoughts on whether or not Steve Sarkisian should play Arch Manning right now to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.