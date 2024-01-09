Quinn Ewers Smokes Massive Buck: PHOTOS

Videos by OutKick

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is going to have a freezer stocked full of venison after a recent hunting trip.

The Longhorns and Ewers were eliminated from the CFP in the semifinals in an awesome game against Washington.

Instead of sulking and pouting, the talented QB decided to grab his bow and head out into nature to get himself a kill, and that’s exactly what happened.

Ewers bagged an absolutely incredible buck with his bow, and the photos are certainly going to amp up anyone who enjoys hunting. Take a look and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Quinn Ewers kills massive buck.

While most fans are pretty impressed, one random internet troll left an all-time funny/delusional comment when he wrote, “To bad you could be holding a trophy tomorrow night and making yourself millions but you play one of the worst games of your careers , I’m one of your biggest fans but that game was played like trash . Congrats on the trophy buck tho.”

Take it easy, tough guy. No need to flex your internet muscles on a photo of Quinn Ewers with a trophy buck.

Having said that, I have to give major props to Ewers. Hunting certainly isn’t easy. It takes a hell of a lot of time, commitment, passion and most important of all, a lot of patience.

Yet, if you’re able to pull all those off, you might just get the opportunity to land a trophy buck. That’s exactly what the Texas star QB did, and it’s going to look absolutely amazing on his wall. That’s the deer of a lifetime.

It’s also not the first monster buck Quinn Ewers has ever killed. The man knows how to take them down.

P.S.: This is my dad’s hunting wall. The man racks up monster bucks and knocks them down. Take a look at some of those beasts and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.