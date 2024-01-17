Rapper Roasts Shedeur And Shilo Sanders To Their Faces Over Colorado’s Play

Videos by OutKick

Quavo thinks the Colorado Buffaloes and Shilo and Shedeur Sanders have a lot of room for improvement.

The two Sanders brothers are in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week because trying to be a male model is apparently more important than being at the first team meeting of the year.

You’d think after going 4-8 and 1-7 in the final eight games that Shilo and Shedeur wouldn’t miss a second of time with the Buffs.

That’s just not the case, but I digress.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders skipped a team meeting to attend Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Well, it turns out the pair can’t escape talk about football, even when on a different continent. Quavo, who never played a snap of college football, confronted the brothers with his thoughts.

He thinks the offense runs too much motion and Shilo needs to learn how to properly work coverage as a DB.

Yes, a rapper is now handing out football advice to two very solid D1 players. Watch the interaction unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Rap artist Quavo confronts Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders & the Colorado Football team!



Quavo:

" Yall boys needs to tighten up!"

"Yall had too much Motion, they couldn't handle the motion."



He also said Shilo is a big hitter but needs to work on Coverage😬



pic.twitter.com/6teQXYDtDT — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) January 17, 2024

This entire situation is honestly ridiculous. First, the pair chooses to skip the first team meeting of the year to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Is there any chance Deion Sanders would allow any other player on the team to do the same? Does anyone believe he would? The answer is almost certainly no.

Would Nick Saban have ever let two of his best players miss responsibilities to walk in a fashion show? No chance in hell, but I guess Deion Sanders just does things differently.

Then, they show up and get cooked by a guy who never even played college football. Quavo played in high school, but didn’t throw a single pass in college.

Yet, he has no problem lecturing Shedeur on the offense using too much motion and telling Shilo he needs to improve in coverage. The latter isn’t even really true. Shilo is a really solid DB. Imagine if I just walked up to Matthew Stafford (fifth string QB middle school team experience) and started telling him how he needs to focus more on his long ball. He would have every right in the world to tell me to shut up.

Instead, Shedeur seemed to be agreeing with Quavo’s assessment. Grow a spine and stand up for yourself.

Quavo lectures Shedeur and Shilo Sanders on Colorado’s football team. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

I have no idea what the future holds for the Buffs, but if the two faces of the team are now fashion models and getting lectured by rappers, then I don’t like the outlook.