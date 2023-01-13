QB Jalon Daniels Will Return To Kansas For 2023 Season

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is squashing any rumors that he might not return for the 2023 season.

Daniels posted a hype video on his Twitter account Friday to assure fans he’ll be a Jayhawk for his senior season.

“Stop asking,” he said in the video. “Rock Chalk Nation, let’s do it.”

Daniels threw for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2022 season, despite being sidelined with a shoulder injury for four games.

“These past three years (Kansas fans) brought me in as one of your own,” Daniels said. “This season has brought many trials and tribulations. But along with those trials and tribulations were many blessings that not only was I able to achieve as a player, but we were able to achieve as a program.”

Jalon Daniels carries the ball during the Liberty Bowl. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

One of those blessings was the quarterback’s performance in the 2022 Liberty Bowl, where he threw for 544 yards in KU’s 55-53 thrilling loss to Arkansas. In that game, he also tallied 565 total yards and six total touchdowns.

Daniels set Liberty Bowl records for passing yards, touchdown passes, completions (37) and total touchdowns scored.

Still, Kansas finished the season an unimpressive 6-7 after starting 2022 with five-straight wins.

The Jayhawks will undoubtedly hope to improve their standing in 2023. But it’s always nice to know you have a QB.