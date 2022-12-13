Qatari Sociologist Celebrates American Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl’s Death

In a not-so-shocking twist from the Qatar World Cup, a Qatari sociologist couldn’t wait to dance on the grave of American soccer journalist Grant Wahl.

Dr. Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Ansari, who typically pops up on social media to celebrate horrible situations or to teach Muslims how to beat their wives, announced on social media, via a translation, that “By the will of Allah, the pig croaked, dropped dead, went belly up, and is dead and buried,” while referencing Wahl.

“May Allah gather him in Hell with the original Sodomites, whose land Allah turned upside down. That pig, the king of the sissies, showed up in Qatar on the first day flexing his muscles, wishing to promote the act of sodomy,” Al-Ansari continued.

Qatari Sociologist Dr. Abd Al-Aziz Al-Khazraj Al-Ansari Celebrates Death of U.S. Journalist Grant Wahl at Qatar World Cup: He Was the King of the Sissies; I’m Going to Party Tonight Over That Dead Pig’s Corpse #Qatar2022 #GrantWahl #Wahl #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/HFZ14RYcA4 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 11, 2022

Al-Ansari’s grave dancing was soon met by resistance from fellow Qatari intellectuals like Jasem AlReshaid AlBader from Qatar University.

“It is a shame by God, and it is not permissible in Islam to gloat at the death of whoever it is. Anyone who enters our country is safe, and whoever passes away by God is at the mercy of God Almighty. It is never permissible to say this. This behavior is totally unacceptable,” AlBader tweeted Monday.

“This person does not represent us, this is not acceptable,” he continued. “The American people are our friend.”

عيب والله ، ولايجوز شرعاً التشمت عند وفاة اياً كان ، اي شخص دخل بلادنا فهو في مأمن ، ومن توفاه الله فهو عند رحمة الله تعالى ، لايجوز ابداً هذا الكلام . هذا التصرف غير مقبول ابداً. — جاسم البدر (@ALBADER82) December 12, 2022

AlBader was met with resistance on Twitter by those who support Al-Ansari’s celebration of Wahl’s death. This is the sentiment held by people where we have military bases and soldiers based.

Let’s see what they think of Wahl’s death:

This guy represent all of us muslims and we dont care about pigs opinion of us — نـاصـر (@nasooor13) December 13, 2022

He represents us. — مُحَمَدْ | أبو الوقت (@mohdom6) December 13, 2022

I am glad with this news I hope their government throws his dirty body to America so fast so can secure the hospital from possibility of spread Monkeypox — حويزي الدوسري (@pup11111) December 13, 2022

Whoever does not respect my country and its laws, we do not respect him. Thank you . Bye 👋🏼 — Hassan Almarzouqi 🇶🇦 (@7ass974) December 12, 2022