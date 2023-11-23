Put The Turkey Down And Grab Some Points

Videos by OutKick

49ers vs. Seahawks, 8:20 ET

I hope by the time that this game kicks off you’re on your second or third plate of food, and we’ve already cashed two other bets. No matter what happens between you reading this and the games going on, I want to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. I’m thankful for the opportunity to do this. Write about sports and gambling? It is a dream, but it wouldn’t be possible without those who have given me the opportunity, and you, the reader, so thank you. My way of repaying you is trying to find wins and I hope I have one for us in this game between the 49ers and the Seahawks.

This is a rematch of last year’s playoff matchup between these NFC West squads. The 49ers and Seahawks come into the game with playoff hopes once again. To start the year, it looked like San Francisco was going to be the best team not only in the NFC, but the NFL. In reality, you have to expect them to end up playing the Eagles and whoever wins that game to go on to win the Super Bowl. Since that hot start where the 49ers looked invincible, dominating games on both offense and defense, they’ve looked mortal. They suffered their first loss at the hands of the Browns. It was a game they should’ve won, but they missed an easy kick. Then they lost to the Vikings. That one was a direct result of Brock Purdy not getting the job done and surrendering two interceptions. Their third, and final, loss was to the Bengals. At that time, the Bengals were on a heater but I was surprised they lost at home and allowed 31 points. The past two games have been a rebound from them after the bye week beating the Jaguars and Buccaneers. Now they face a banged-up Seahawks team. Playing in Seattle is difficult, but the offense is versatile enough that this really shouldn’t be much of a challenge. I expect the 49ers defense to get pressure on Geno Smith which probably will lead to solid field position for their offense.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Seahawks have allowed more points than they have scored and somehow have a positive record at 6-4. While it sits at just two points right now, they are the only team in the NFL with that distinction. Even with that, I wouldn’t exactly say their defense is bad. I think they are league-average or better at most positions. Collectively, they’ve had some hiccups, but which team hasn’t? After opening the season with a home loss to the Rams, they’ve won their past four Seattle contests. Beating Carolina, Arizona, and Washington at home isn’t exactly a feat to celebrate – you should win those games, but they looked good against the Browns as well. Geno Smith has done a good job of getting the ball spread to all of his receivers. He’s thrown for over 250 yards in five games and has only had a 100+ yard receiver once this season. Even their running game has only produced one 100+ yard rushing performance. I bring this up because it is showing they can win in a variety of ways. I also think it represents that their defense is helping them be successful.

Against the 49ers, I don’t know what the plan of attack will be. Drew Lock had to play for Smith last week, but Smith did finish the game. They also were in position to win the game and be tied with the 49ers coming into this game. A missed field goal cost them that opportunity. They’ve only been blown out in two games this season – against the Ravens and against the Rams. I think they can at least keep this game close against the 49ers. I don’t think they will win it, but seven points at home is a lot to pass up. I won’t, I’ll take ’em.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024