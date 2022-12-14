Purdy will Make 49ers Look Pretty on Thursday

49ers vs. Seahawks, 8:15 ET

Ah the glorious Thursday Night Football games. We see a divisional matchup between two teams that are on different trajectories. The 49ers are coming into the game smoking hot, and the Seahawks struggled quite a bit after coming out surprisingly hot to start the season.

The 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season with Brock Purdy. He looked really good against a good Tampa defense, but keep in mind that Tampa traveled across the country – a spot that doesn’t always look good for squads. Aside from that they looked dominant against Tampa. We saw Purdy run for a touchdown and also throw two so he looks rather comfortable in the offense. Speaking of looking comfortable, Christian McCaffrey has fit into the mix very well since coming over from the Panthers. How do they beat the Seahawks? Well, I think their defense has the edge. Geno Smith has played really well this season, but the looks that the 49ers can give him might cause some confusion and give the Seahawks some fits. On offense I’d imagine that they are able to get most of what they want against a Seattle defense that isn’t as good as it once was. However, keep in mind Seattle has a full game of film on Purdy, and they have some of the best home field advantage in all of football.

The Seahawks were hot to start most of the season with a solid 6-3 season. I am impressed with the way they proved me and a lot of other folks wrong. Since that 6-3 start, though, they are just 1-3 in their last four games. Maybe they are coming back down to earth a bit, but maybe it is just that they’ve had some tougher matchups. One of their losses in their first nine games was against the 49ers, but that was on the road. I don’t think it is much of a surprise that they lost that one, and coming home should see them perform better. However, they have a losing record at home this season and they’ve lost those games by an average of 5.25, so I don’t think the points matter in this. If you think that the Seahawks will keep it close, you might as well just take the moneyline for this. I also don’t see them winning it though. I think San Francisco’s defense is too good right now and I think their offense is clicking no matter who the quarterback is.

I usually like taking the home dog, especially in divisional matchups. This just doesn’t set up to be that type of spot to me. I’m taking the 49ers -3.5 in this game. I wish I grabbed the opening line, but I didn’t get it. I still think there is value on that one.

