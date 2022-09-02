The Purdue Boilermakers fell short of their first win of the season on Thursday night, but not for lack of effort. They left everything out on the field— literally.

During the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Penn State, Purdue safety Chris Jefferson spilled his guts all over the turf after a crucial, game-changing interception returned for a touchdown.

Jefferson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound fifth-year senior, dropped back into coverage and set up around his own 25-yard-line. The patience paid off as Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford significantly overthrew his target and dropped the ball right into the outstretched arms of his opponent.

After picking the pass off at the 28-yard-line, Jefferson took it 72 yards to the house. The touchdown put the Boilermakers up by two, with the extra-point giving them a three-point advantage.

PICK SIX PURDUE 🚂🚂🚂🚂



Chris Jefferson runs it back 72 yards for the @BoilerFootball touchdown pic.twitter.com/ggNXfijweM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

In celebration, Jefferson threw his hands up to the crowd momentarily before the exhaustion of an all-out, 72-yard sprint seemingly set in. Moments later, the camera cut back to the Purdue sideline and showed the Ohio-native bend over and unleash fury.

Jefferson vomited a significant amount of liquid onto the field under him. It looked like a large amount of red gatorade, if there was to be a guess.

Chris Jefferson left it all on the field for that 72-yard pick six 🤮😅 pic.twitter.com/WsoGG4q8WR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

The clip of Jefferson’s pick-six turned puke-six immediately went viral. And the Boilermakers went on to lose— in large part due to their head coach’s poor clock management. Jeff Brohm’s late-game decision-making may have induced a Jefferson-esque situation for many of the fans watching at home.

Following the loss, Jefferson addressed his vomit-based fame and said, “I been tryna eat too healthy all week.” Whether a healthy diet played into the puke-six or not, Jefferson and his camp will never forget what went down on September 1, 2022.