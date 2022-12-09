Jeff Brohm Claims Purdue Was Willing To Pay Him Anything To Stay

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm walked away from a bag to stay at Purdue.

The former Cardinals player returned home after several successful seasons with the Boilermakers, but Purdue attempted to keep him as the head coach of the program.

During a Thursday press conference, the new Louisville coach claimed Purdue AD Mike Bobinski told him to name the salary and number of years the school would need to give him in order to stay.

Brohm ultimately decided the situation had nothing to do with money. It was just time to return to the program he used to play for.

Jeff Brohm said Purdue AD Mike Bobinski told him to name his price and how many years he wanted on his deal. Brohm said, “It’s not about that.” pic.twitter.com/g0Ux3rjUtp — rickbozich (@rickbozich) December 8, 2022

Jeff Brohm is back home at Louisville.

You have to respect Jeff Brohm’s loyalty to Louisville. Going from the Big Ten to the ACC is a considerable downgrade. That will be even truer when you look at the infusion of cash the conference will have in the coming years due to the league’s new media deal.

Purdue could have handed over just about any amount of money Brohm could want. His Louisville contract is for $35 million over six years.

Jeff Brohm returns to Louisville after playing there. (Credit: Louisville Football/Twitter)

For comparison, Minnesota just handed P.J. Fleck $42 million over seven years. Purdue and Minnesota are on similar levels, and there’s no doubt the Boilermakers could have easily paid Brohm more than anything Louisville could have offered.

However, as he made clear, it’s not about the money. Jeff Brohm wanted to go home. He wanted to be with the Cardinals, and ultimately, that’s the decision he made. There’s been whispers for years he’d always go back to Louisville.

Jeff Brohm left Purdue to coach Louisville. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Now, it’s a done deal, and Purdue needs a new coach. It should be interesting to see how Brohm does as the program’s chosen son.