Punches Thrown During Maryland-Michigan Women’s Basketball Game

Things got testy during a women’s basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Maryland Terrapins Wednesday night. So testy, in fact, punches were thrown.

It all started in the third quarter when when Chyra Evans dribbled the ball off an opponent’s foot. Michigan’s Lauren Hansen and Maryland’s Bri McDaniel got tangled up while battling for the loose ball. As the two wrestled for control, the whistle blew. But they kept fighting for possession.

Then it turned into a real fight.

It appears as though Hansen threw an elbow and then at least one punch. McDaniel tried to throw hands as well, but teammates and officials stepped in to break it up.

Ultimately, both Hansen and McDaniel were given technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Hansen, who had played for most of the game, had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting when she was ejected. The Terrapins led 52-44 at that point.

Still, the Wolverines rallied and came back to force overtime after Maryland went cold offensively — attempting only nine shots in the fourth quarter.

Michigan went on to win 79-77.

Played together, played for each other, never quit



🎥from last night's OT win over Maryland ⬇️#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9oIuf8pqpJ — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 25, 2024

Normally, after players come to blows, coaches condemn the behavior. But not Maryland coach Brenda Frese. In fact, she hoped the fight would inspire the Terps.

“I thought [the ejection] was going to motivate us,” Frese said. “But it didn’t really rally us in any way. I thought Michigan was just a lot more inspired [after the ejections].”

Better luck next time, Brenda.

