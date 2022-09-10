BYU Hit With Bad Health News Ahead Of Baylor Game

BYU will be without two major offensive weapons Saturday against Baylor.

Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney are both out with injuries, and neither will be on the field when the #21 Cougars play the #9 Bears, according to ESPN.

Nacua is battling a sprained ankle suffered against USF to get the season started and Romney is battling an unknown injury.

Gunner Romney won’t play against Baylor. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The pair combined for 60% of BYU’s receiving yards in 2021, according to the same ESPN report. Last season, the pair hauled in a combined 1,399 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Now, neither will be on the field against a top 10 opponent. That’s not a situation any team wants to be in.

Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney are out with injuries against Baylor. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The good news for the Cougars is that despite missing the two best receivers on the team, BYU is still a -2.5 favorite at home against the Bears.

Even without Nacua and Romney on the field, the Cougars have some serious talent under center. QB Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards and a pair of touchdowns to open the season, and the team hung 312 rushing yards on USF.

BYU will be without a pair of receivers against BYU. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Hall threw for 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for three scores in 2021. So, there’s no question the Cougars can put up big points and stats.

The team will just have to find a way to do it without two top receivers against a ranked team at home.

BYU still favored against Baylor, despite missing the team’s top two receivers. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

You can catch the game at 10:15 EST on ESPN. It’s shaping up to be an outstanding battle.