BYU Hit With Bad Health News Ahead Of Baylor Game

BYU will be without two major offensive weapons Saturday against Baylor.
Puka Nacua and Gunner Romney are both out with injuries, and neither will be on the field when the #21 Cougars play the #9 Bears, according to ESPN.
Nacua is battling a sprained ankle suffered against USF to get the season started and Romney is battling an unknown injury.
The pair combined for 60% of BYU’s receiving yards in 2021, according to the same ESPN report. Last season, the pair hauled in a combined 1,399 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Now, neither will be on the field against a top 10 opponent. That’s not a situation any team wants to be in.
The good news for the Cougars is that despite missing the two best receivers on the team, BYU is still a -2.5 favorite at home against the Bears.
Even without Nacua and Romney on the field, the Cougars have some serious talent under center. QB Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards and a pair of touchdowns to open the season, and the team hung 312 rushing yards on USF.
Furthermore, Hall threw for 2,583 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for three scores in 2021. So, there’s no question the Cougars can put up big points and stats.
The team will just have to find a way to do it without two top receivers against a ranked team at home.
You can catch the game at 10:15 EST on ESPN. It’s shaping up to be an outstanding battle.