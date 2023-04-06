Puff Daddy Pays Sting $5,000 A Day In Order To Use The “I’ll Be Missing You” Sample

Videos by OutKick

It’s the Bobby Bonilla deal, but for music.

In a new interview, Sean “Diddy” Combs – also known as Puff Daddy, revealed that he pays Sting $5,000 A DAY as part of a royalty for his “I’ll Be Missing You,” sample.

The song, which sampled Sting’s “Every Breath You Take,” became a MASSIVE hit in 1997 after the shooting death of Puffy’s friend and rap legend The Notorious B.I.G.

In a tweet, Diddy clarified a resurfaced Sting interview where the Grammy award artist said that he receives only $2,000 from Diddy a day.

Diddy wanted to make sure that Sting knew just how much he was forking over.

“I’LL BE MISSING YOU” BECAME A MASSIVE SUCCESS

God bless royalty payments.

To be fair, it was probably one of the best investments Diddy has ever made.

Although Puffy was beginning to make inroads within the rap and music industry, the death of Biggie propelled him into international stardom, with a huge assist by Sting allowing him to use his song sample for “I’ll Be Missing You.”

Sting joined Puff Daddy during the MTV VMA’s in 1997. (YouTube)

At $5,000 a day for 365 days a year, Diddy pays Sting $1,825,000 annually.

That may seem like a lot. Until you realized that Forbes estimates Diddy’s net worth to be $1 BILLION.

Seems like Diddy won’t be Missing that 5 grand a day too much.