Pucked Up! LA King’s Fan Takes Puck To The Face

Talk about bad puck!

A Los Angeles Kings longtime season ticket holder took a puck straight to the face before Tuesday night’s home opener. And the puck to the face end up sending him to the hospital.

Jeremy Aaronson was at the Crypto.com arena with his 11-year-old son watching the pre-game warmups when it all went down.

A Kings player hit a slapshot that cleared the boards, striking Aaronson in the face. Arena medical staff treated him on sight before sending him to the hospital. Instead of cheering on the Kings from his seats, Aaronson had to do so from the back of an ambulance, then a hospital bed.

TMZ Sports / Jeremy Aaronson

Aaronson told TMZ Sports that his nose is broken and a face specialist says he will require further treatment once the swelling subsides.

As for the game itself, it was a back-and-forth battle between the Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights. If only one of the Kings players delivered their own hit, not with a puck, but a body check to stop the Knight’s Mark Stone. The Knights scored with less than a minute left in regulation to win 4-3.

Two points in the bank 🏦 pic.twitter.com/H61QauEnXJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 12, 2022

THE KINGS HAVE NOT REACHED OUT TO FAN YET

Bizarrely, the Kings have not reached out to Aaronson to see if he’s okay.

Fans getting hit by pucks is such a rare thing now with higher glass and a net extending around much of the glass. You’d think they’d contact Aaronson and throw him some merchandise as an apology!

No word if Aaronson will be wearing a hockey mask next time he goes to the arena.

The LA Kings will look to get their first victory tonight when they host the Seattle Kraken. Vegas is set to play the Chicago Blackhawks in Sin City.