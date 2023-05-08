Puck Line Play In Edmonton Vs. Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Golden Knights vs. Oilers, 8:40 ET

Hockey has been absolutely on fire in the postseason. Our losses are few and far between and although we keep playing just one game per day, there is a lot of success in this as we’ve built a nice bankroll. The only issue is that there will be fewer games as we keep going towards the Stanley Cup. Today is Game 3 between the Edmonton Oilers and Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights have been phenomenal on the road this season and now they need to take a win on the road to steal back the home-ice advantage that they lost. In game one, the two teams were lighting up the nets with 10 total goals scored. I mentioned this before, but this was the game where Leon Draisaitl scored four goals and the Oilers still lost the game. In Game 2 it was a different story for the Golden Knights as they allowed five goals to the Oilers and were out of the game basically a couple of minutes into it. In just four periods, Draisaitl ended up scoring six goals total. Add in another couple of goals from Connor McDavid and the Golden Knights were toast. All they could muster was one goal early in the third period.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers take on the Golden Knights in Game 3 tonight. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Offense is clearly the headliner of this series. Edmonton can score with pretty much any team in the league and McDavid and Draisaitl getting hot will be very difficult for any team in the league to stop. The Golden Knights really don’t have a great enough defense to stop Edmonton entirely, but they can do their best to try and limit the scoring opportunities. Las Vegas can do a good job of keeping pace with Edmonton offensively, but if you want a shootout with them, I think you’d have to lean on the Oilers winning that one. So far, Las Vegas hasn’t really stopped Edmonton, they were lucky in Game 1 and stopped everyone but Draisaitl. I don’t think either team is going to stop offenses completely, at least not yet. They are both getting a lot of good looks on offense.

I know the series is tied 1-1 but I don’t like what I’m seeing out of Las Vegas. I know they have been a good road team, but I think this is an Edmonton game and I’m taking them to win on the puck line at +135. This is a good opportunity for them to grab a bit more control.

