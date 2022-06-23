Publix Won’t Provide COVID Vaccine For Kids Under 5

The Florida-based grocery chain Publix will not provide COVID vaccines to children four years old and younger, despite the recent Emergency Use Authorizations.

Company spokesperson Hannah Herring confirmed the news to the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday, adding the company would not provide an explanation for the decision.

Publix seemingly made this choice in support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ not endorsing the idea of ordering a supply of COVID vaccines for children under 5.

“We are not going to have any programs where we’re trying to jab 6-month-old babies with mRNA,” DeSantis said on Monday. “We still have not ordered it. We’re not going to order it.” At the same time, DeSantis did not bar private health care providers from ordering doses of the vaccine for this age group, despite fake news reports. Publix is the only provider in Florida to announce it would offer the vaccine to children younger than 5. Per Fox Business,

“A spokesperson for CVS told Fox that the pharmacy’s MinuteClinics are offering Pfizer’s vaccine to children 18 months through four years of age. ”

And,

“Walgreens told Fox 13 Tampa Bay that children ages 3 and older could get the vaccine at locations in Florida and the rest of the country. ”

President Biden bragged about the vaccine Authorizations while visiting a Washington, D.C., clinic on Tuesday.