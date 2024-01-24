We Need To Start Publicly Shaming People Who Film Themselves At The Gym

Videos by OutKick

I live by two simple rules at the gym: Mind your own business and be courteous.

When I walk in there, I’m not worried about other people. I don’t care what anyone looks like, what type of workout they’re doing or how much weight they’re lifting.

I do notice, though, if they’re not following basic gym etiquette: Always re-rack your weights. Wipe down the machines when you’re done. Don’t hog equipment to rest and scroll Instagram while other people are waiting.

And I’ve spent a lot of time in the gym. Not to blow my own trumpet, but I’m a former competitive bodybuilder, and I still train like one. So over my many years and countless hours at various fitness clubs, I’ve seen plenty of egregious behavior.

But there’s nothing quite as egregious as setting up cameras and tripods in the middle of a crowded gym for Internet likes.

(Getty Images)

Gym Filming Has Gotta Stop

Most public gyms have rules against recording video or taking photos. But, in my experience, they almost never enforce those rules.

But they should. Because it’s not just annoying and rude. It’s also incredibly disrespectful to other paying gym-goers. There are plenty of beginners who are already uncomfortable at the gym — and they don’t want to be posted on TikTok for the whole world to see.

It’s especially problematic when an innocent bystander involuntarily becomes the star of one of these self-indulgent gym videos.

Like last year, when a woman named Jessica went viral after she posted her “creepy” interaction with a man at the gym. While she was setting up for hip thrusts, he glanced over at her in the background. He also had the audacity to offer help when she seemed to be fumbling around with the plates.

“Piece of shit behind me. I hate this. I hate weirdos,” she says into her MICROPHONE that she brought to the gym. “He’s making me so uncomfortable, feral, feral, feral, f-cking feral.”

Women are harassed in gyms and it needs to stop, but you are not one of them. An act of kindness or a glance does not make you a victim. pic.twitter.com/34g9265KXb — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) January 21, 2023

I don’t need to analyze this because Joey pretty much covered it there.

But this girl did not get the reaction she was hoping for. In fact, she got dragged all over social media for her nasty behavior and for putting this innocent dude on blast. And guess what happened?

Jessica apologized, took a long break from social media and went back to streaming her video games on Twitch. She no longer totes her camera and microphone along for workouts.

Now, I’m not suggesting we be mean or bully anyone. But I am suggesting we say something. Because these narcissistic weirdos aren’t going to stop until they get humbled — like Jessica.

This Is Not Your Personal TikTok Studio

Now, I won’t pretend I’ve never taken a douchey gym selfie — especially when I’m deep in competition season and my abs are POPPIN.’ But there’s a difference between snapping a quick photo off to the side and setting up an entire video production in the middle of everything.

I go to a big box, public gym. Between the free weights and machines, there’s a strip of astroturf that’s maybe 10-yd wide by 30-yd long. That’s where nutcases like me like to push the sled for some extra cardio after a lift.

But one day last week, I was loading up the sled when I noticed a lady setting up a camera tripod right in front of me. Then she sprawled her yoga mat across the width of the turf.

“Hey, sorry to bother you,” I said nicely. “Do you mind scooting that over just a foot or two? Just enough room for the sled.”

She glared at me and begrudgingly moved her phone and tripod to the other side. Then, she proceeded to do a series of stretches while talking to her invisible audience through “how to recover after a workout.”

This woman made an entire video of her just doing basic mobility. Riveting. They definitely don’t have anything like that on YouTube already.

I hope her 45 followers enjoyed me panting and sweating in the background.

STOP FILMING YOURSELF IN THE GYM!!!



If you are that big of a deal than rent workout space (you can do that per hour) and film there.



No one at the gym wants to be in the background if your TikTok videos.



FYI if I see you filming anywhere near me in the gym I will obstruct https://t.co/TkaIvTbO5r — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) December 27, 2023

Not that any of this should surprise me. You can’t throw a rock without hitting a wannabe fitness influencer selling “workout plans” on Instagram.

And yes, I understand there are legitimate personal trainers out there who maybe need to film videos for clients. But that doesn’t mean they get to use a crowded public gym as their personal film studio.

Because let’s be real: Most of the people setting up tripods in the middle of the weight room are not legitimate personal trainers. They are people who want attention on the Internet.

And God forbid you have the audacity to walk in front of the camera and mess up their shot.

Actually, do walk in front of the camera. And then walk in front of it again.

If you’re not comfortable with someone filming right next to you, speak up — either to them or to gym management. Or just get passive aggressive and stand in the background of every shot. If that happens enough times, maybe they’ll quit.

I’m sure their followers will be devastated to miss out on those sweet bicep curl videos.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.