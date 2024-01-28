Proud Cougar Doesn’t Care What Trolls Have To Say About Her Relationship With A Much Younger Man

Videos by OutKick

A 43-year-old travel nurse and outdoor adventurer has enjoyed some viral success on TikTok by documenting her relationship with a much younger man. However, the attention more than a year after they met, hasn’t been all positive.

Shona and 24-year-old Owen, receive plenty of negative comments from trolls. The two, who happen to enjoy an 18-year age gap, met while the travel nurse was hanging out with a friend for a weekend at the lake.

She never thought that after meeting the much younger handyman and farmer that a relationship would blossom. But it has and she’s learned to fully embrace the label of cougar.

Shona admitted the age gap was a first for her when she discussed the relationship. She said, “I’ve dated somebody maybe like a year younger but never that many years younger.”

After some hesitancy at first, the couple has been going strong for a year and a half. Their shared love of travel, his maturity, and their decision early on to not have any kids has been the key to making what is often a long-distance relationship, due her work schedule, a success.

Sometimes The Cougar Lifestyle Finds You

The fact that Owen is an “old soul” has made embracing cougar life much easier. Even with the hate they receive from trolls, their relationship got a stamp of approval from rapper Yung Gravy.

Mr. Gravy came across their relationship on social media and, being in his 20s, complimented Owen on his cougar girlfriend by leaving a handshake emoji.

Shona didn’t know who he was and assumed he was a hater. She confessed, “I didn’t realize who that was. I had to respond to Yung Gravy because I thought this was just hilarious.”

Much like the interaction with Yung Gravy, the two also approach the haters with humor. Why wouldn’t they? The cougar life isn’t for everyone, but it seems to be working out just fine for these two.