Prop Play For Michigan Vs. East Carolina

East Carolina vs. Michigan, 12:00 ET

Week 1 brings us a lot of fun because College Football is back, and let’s face it, some football is better than no football. While we get some great games on the slate, there are some other that will be straight-up massacres. Often teams schedule games against weak opponents to get their offense and defense worked out against a team they will beat by a lot. This is likely one of those games where the talent disparity is so drastic, a matchup between East Carolina and Michigan.

East Carolina had a pretty solid season last year, and now are starting off facing the #2 ranked team in the country. How are they going to fare after having lost their starting quarterback, a solid running back, and two wide receivers is the bigger issue. You expect them to lose this game, but moving forward they will have to wonder where the production is going to come from. The rumor is that quarterback, Mason Garcia, is going to be effective for them and supposedly has a lot of talent. I’ll have to watch to see how he plays against a defense that will have some NFL players come from it. The only way I’d expect East Carolina to be able to cover this game is if they avoid throwing interceptions and avoid fumbling the ball. I don’t think they are going to be able to put together a ton of great drives. The first half will be very telling as they have so much turnover I’d be surprised if they are all clicking and on the same page right away.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after the loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Michigan will easily win this game, but the question comes down to if they will cover the spread. They will be without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh. They ended last season with a loss to TCU, but last year, and now this year, are probably the best two years Michigan football has seen in quite some time. I have to expect that this game goes the same way most games have gone for them over the last year or so, even without Harbaugh calling plays. They are going to start with running the ball and seeing if East Carolina can stop it. I highly doubt that they will be able to. The Wolverines do have their quarterback returning from last year, but I am not expecting him to throw the ball too much. I just don’t see that it will be a big need for Michigan in this game. I do have a slight concern about Michigan having a new kicker and some nerves costing a cover. Realistically though, the running game of the Wolverines will be tough to stop and if it does get stopped, East Carolina shouldn’t be able to also stop the passing game.

I think that the Wolverines to cover the game. The first half of the game would actually be a better bet in some ways if you want to go down to -21, but I don’t want to put something that juicy out there. I think Michigan will win the game with ease. I do see a bet that is even better than the spread though – Michigan team total touchdowns over 5.5 at -130. I think anything less than six touchdowns will be a shock. If you put them at 42 points, they should be able to also cover the full game. For me, my main play is the touchdown total.

