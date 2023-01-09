Prop Bets for National Championship Game

TCU vs. Georgia 7:30 ET

I’ve already shared my play on a side for the game tonight between TCU and Georgia for the National Championship. This article is going to focus on props and other bets that I consider to be more fun than the actual game. Of course, I can swing and miss on all of them – and even the side I provided the play on – but either way, these are what I like and why.

Max Duggan over 1.5 touchdown passes

Duggan is the TCU quarterback and has amassed a solid 32 touchdowns this year. I’m throwing out the game against Colorado where he only had three passes in the entire game. Outside of that, they’ve played 13 total games. He’s had only three games this season where he didn’t get two or more touchdowns. Georgia’s defense is great, no question there, but TCU will probably need to throw the ball. They just allowed four passing touchdowns to CJ Stroud. Duggan probably hasn’t faced a defense of this quality before, but I think he can find two in the endzone tonight.

Stetson Bennett under 277.5 passing yards

I’m not a big Bennett fan. I think he is better than just a game manager, but he isn’t the first quarterback I’d think about drafting if I needed one to win a game for me. Then again, he’s on the verge of being the starting quarterback for back-to-back National Champions. TCU allows opponents 235 passing yards per game so if they perform around that rate, we are fine. Bennett also averages 273 per game, which would also go under this total. On the season, at this number, Bennett is 8-6 to the over. I think this will be tight, but if the game is a blowout, he probably won’t be throwing much in the second half.

Kenny McIntosh +600 first touchdown scorer

The books are pretty confident that McIntosh is going to score a touchdown in this game. If you bet that, you’d be paying $200 to win $100. And, while I don’t like playing lines with that type of juice, I do think it hits. Instead, I’m going to take a shot that he scores the first touchdown. He leads Georgia in touchdowns and while he isn’t used quite as much in the passing game around the endzone, I like his chances of being the first to score.

Brock Bowers over 63.5 yards.

Bowers is Bennett’s favorite target – a big tight end that has already captured six touchdowns and leads the team in yards and receptions. I don’t think Bennett shies away from him in this game. I think there is a chance that he clears this pretty early. It is a bit contradictory towards my Bennett under, but both could hit – and, of course – both could miss. I’m not sure who will be able to keep up with Bowers on defense for TCU.

If there was a line for it, I’d play the first score of the game is a field goal. I don’t think anyone finds the endzone right away and would take that as long as it is plus money or reasonable odds (no more than -120).

