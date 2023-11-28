Pronouns Should Not Be A Priority For U.S. Border Patrol | Tomi Lahren

updated

Border Patrol agents are inundated with illegals but the real concern, not terrorism, not human trafficking or drug trafficking, but pronouns. Yes, pronouns. It’s time for Final Thoughts. 

More illegals have flooded into this country since Biden took office than the populations of 38 individual states.

Last week the Tucson sector reported 15,000 illegal crossings, the highest weekly total ever. 

Our border agents are being pulled off the line to reheat burritos and escort illegals to doctor appointments.

This isn’t just a crisis. It’s a coordinated effort to overrun our country with the world’s people – and likely not the best the world has to offer either.

But if you thought Biden’s DHS was gonna take action, well you’d be partially correct. 

Brandon is taking action alright, to ensure that the people who have no legal right to be here are not “misgendered” by border agents.

Yeah, no kidding.

If you’re an illegal immigrant, life is gravy. If you’re a trans illegal immigrant, your life is the whole damn Thanksgiving feast.

In 2021 Biden’s regime announced that asylum claims made by those in the LGBTQ BBQ would take priority – even about the rest of the illegal immigrant pack. And Kamala told us that homophobia and transphobia were, in fact, the “root causes” of migrants fleeing places like Guatemala. 

So it’s really no surprise, and really par from the course, that Biden’s DHS has issued official guidance to CBP agents to be sure to ask the illegals they encounter what their preferred delusions – I mean pronouns – are and to be sure to use only gender neutral language on the job. 

A copy of this memo was released thanks to Heritage Foundation oversight it’s titled “Guide to Facilitating Effective Communication with Individuals who Identify as LGBTQI+” 

Another aspect of this directive demands that agents not assume the gender of any of the illegals they encounter and to avoid using words like ““Mr,” “Mrs,” “sir” or “ma’am.”

Because heaven forbid our agents – whose sworn duty it is to protect and defend our nation- accidentally misgender a person who has no legal right to be here at all. 

This is what it has come to. Terrorists crossing our border. Millions more working the system to take advantage of the fruits of OUR labor and the top Democrat in charge is worried about coddling the identity delusions of migrants. 

I propose we make it simple. No pronouns. Just two simple adjectives and nouns to encompass them all. ILLEGAL. IMMIGRANT. 

And as for our president? His pronouns are mor/on and 2025 cannot come soon enough. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

From Nashville, God bless and take care.

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

