Pronouns Should Not Be A Priority For U.S. Border Patrol | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Border Patrol agents are inundated with illegals but the real concern, not terrorism, not human trafficking or drug trafficking, but pronouns. Yes, pronouns. It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Terrorists crossing our border. Millions more working the system to take advantage of the fruits of OUR labor and the top Democrat in charge is worried about coddling the identity delusions of migrants. https://t.co/BaeaW984Os — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 28, 2023

More illegals have flooded into this country since Biden took office than the populations of 38 individual states.

Last week the Tucson sector reported 15,000 illegal crossings, the highest weekly total ever.

Our border agents are being pulled off the line to reheat burritos and escort illegals to doctor appointments.

This isn’t just a crisis. It’s a coordinated effort to overrun our country with the world’s people – and likely not the best the world has to offer either.

But if you thought Biden’s DHS was gonna take action, well you’d be partially correct.

Brandon is taking action alright, to ensure that the people who have no legal right to be here are not “misgendered” by border agents.

Yeah, no kidding.

If you’re an illegal immigrant, life is gravy. If you’re a trans illegal immigrant, your life is the whole damn Thanksgiving feast.

In 2021 Biden’s regime announced that asylum claims made by those in the LGBTQ BBQ would take priority – even about the rest of the illegal immigrant pack. And Kamala told us that homophobia and transphobia were, in fact, the “root causes” of migrants fleeing places like Guatemala.

So it’s really no surprise, and really par from the course, that Biden’s DHS has issued official guidance to CBP agents to be sure to ask the illegals they encounter what their preferred delusions – I mean pronouns – are and to be sure to use only gender neutral language on the job.

A copy of this memo was released thanks to Heritage Foundation oversight it’s titled “Guide to Facilitating Effective Communication with Individuals who Identify as LGBTQI+”

Another aspect of this directive demands that agents not assume the gender of any of the illegals they encounter and to avoid using words like ““Mr,” “Mrs,” “sir” or “ma’am.”

Because heaven forbid our agents – whose sworn duty it is to protect and defend our nation- accidentally misgender a person who has no legal right to be here at all.

This is what it has come to. Terrorists crossing our border. Millions more working the system to take advantage of the fruits of OUR labor and the top Democrat in charge is worried about coddling the identity delusions of migrants.

I propose we make it simple. No pronouns. Just two simple adjectives and nouns to encompass them all. ILLEGAL. IMMIGRANT.

And as for our president? His pronouns are mor/on and 2025 cannot come soon enough.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless