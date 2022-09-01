Principal Admits on Video He Refuses to Hire Conservatives and Roman Catholics

A Greenwich school district placed an assistant principal on administrative leave after Project Veritas released a secretly-recorded video of the principal bragging about hiring practices that exclude conservatives and Roman Catholics.

Veritas released the following exchange between the assistant principal, a tool called Jeremy Boland, and a woman from a diner setting in July:

Woman: “So then, what do you do with the Catholics.? How do you find out if someone is Catholic, then what?”

Boland: “You don’t hire them.”

Boland: “The open-minded, more progressive teachers are actually more savvy about delivering a Democratic message without really ever having to mention their politics.”

The narrator of the video says the woman is an undercover journalist for Veritas. She baited Boland into telling the truth, that his hiring practices are overtly discriminatory.

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones responded to the clip with the following statement:

“Late last evening, we were made aware of a video that had gone viral with a current administrator from Cos Cob School. We intend to do a full investigation and until that time, we will not make any public statements. We ask that you respect the investigation process during this time.”

“We do not, however, support any opinions that promote discriminatory hiring practices based on race, religion, gender, or age in any way, and we want to remind our entire community that our curriculum policies and procedures are strictly enforced by our Board.”

Greenwich’s Republican First Selectman Fred Camillo says he’s hiring an outside attorney to investigate the matter.

This nutty assistant principal also handled disciplinary actions at the school. One must wonder how he handled students with parents who believe in God and have Trump signs in their front yard.

Suspensions at Greenwich Public Schools now look rather precarious.

At one time, you’d consider it a stunner to learn of a video like this. Now, you hardly flinch.

Is anyone surprised to hear a school principal would deem anyone with a differing worldview unworthy?

Over in Minneapolis, a school district agreed to a contract with a teachers union that requires the firing of white teachers before any other race. Wokeness has infested public schools from the top down.

By the way, what’s the -ist term for someone who discriminates against conservatives and Roman Catholics? Because we suspect this dork isn’t the only one to apply it to hiring practices.

Boland refused to hire people because of their politics and religious beliefs. That’s both fireable and actionable.

Greenwich Public Schools should fire him tonight and let him go work as an education analyst for CNN or something.