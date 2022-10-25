Progressives In Congress Urge Biden To Pursue Diplomacy In Ukraine, Immediately Back Down After Criticism

There are few things funnier than the left fighting amongst themselves. And this time they’re going after each other on the war in Ukraine.

The far left Progressive Caucus recently released a letter asking the Biden Administration to engage in diplomacy to try and bring an end to the destructive conflict.

This came as a bit of a surprise considering progressives, along with most of congress, have essentially given Biden and Ukraine a blank check to continue the war indefinitely.

Uproar and backlash amongst the pro-war left was immediate and prolific. This lead to caucus chair Pramila Jayapal to backtrack and renounce her support for the letter, signaling their commitment to endless war.

According to Fox News, “The chairwoman said that while she accepts responsibility for the letter’s distribution, she wanted to make clear it does not mean Democrats support pulling the plug on aid to Ukraine.

Far left progressive Representative Pramila Jayapal speaks at a news conference celebrating the Biden Administration’s climate change and spending bill inaccurately named the Inflation Reduction Act. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jayapal continued by explaining that she and the other far left members of congress are most concerned about being lumped in with Republicans who have rightfully pointed out the insanity of endless, unlimited money with little to no oversight flowing to Ukraine:

“Because of the timing, our message is being conflated by some as being equivalent to the recent statement by Republican Leader McCarthy threatening an end to aid to Ukraine if Republicans take over,” she said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Ukraine Exposes Political Cowardice

This incident and the entire war in Ukraine truly exposes how the supposed ideals of the progressive caucus are entirely meaningless.

In theory, if any political group should be opposing the war and pushing hard for diplomacy, it should be progressives.

But of course, the “anti-war” left no longer exists.

Instead, they blindly support whatever The Current Thing happens to be. And at this moment it’s Ukraine and anti-Russian sentiment.

Their delusional belief that the Russians helped Trump get elected means that combating them is worth any price, even abandoning their supposed principles.

The right has become the only faction of society pushing for caution and de-escalation, correctly assessing the risks of a nuclear World War III and the stupidity of fighting a proxy war when those billions could be better used helping Americans.

Progressive leftists now represent the interests of the rich and powerful, the government bureaucracies and the companies that benefit from warfare.

As soon as they became aware of the slightest criticism, they backed down. Then, predictably, they reasserted their commitment to blindly following Biden.

Democrats were upset that the timing of the letter could influence the midterm elections and jeopardize their party’s control, so their ideals were tossed aside for political necessity.

Again, nothing is funnier than the left fighting amongst itself and exposing its own hypocrisy.