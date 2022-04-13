ProFootballDoc: Toughness in Football Doesn’t Always Pay Off, See Baker Mayfield Vs. Derek Carr

Baker Mayfield feels disrespected by the Browns and doesn’t know where he will play this season. Meanwhile, Derek Carr gets a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

In the macho world of the NFL, toughness and playing through injuries is applauded. However, that doesn’t always translate to rewards. In the end, production and results are all that matter.

Mayfield played through multiple shoulder dislocations this season and even suffered a humerus fracture.

The play where Baker re-dislocated his left shoulder.

Because Mayfield’s production wasn’t there, the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson and Baker is in limbo and left to complain about his four different head coaches in four years.

Today in Las Vegas, with a new head coach and GM, Carr gets to join the $40+ million per year club based on his production.

There were no worries about Carr’s toughness, even though many in the league and some on his own team at the time were quietly critical of this play from years ago. A mistimed snap on 2nd and 1 dislocated Carr’s right pinky finger. No question that causes significant pain, but the Raiders QB made no attempt to recover the ball or to alert his teammates that there was a fumble. Instead, he turned his back and headed off the field.

Cam Newton also received considerable criticism for not attempting to jump on a fumble in the Super Bowl several years ago, but his team, the Carolina Panthers, ultimately lost. By contrast, Carr’s criticism is rather muted because he returned to that game and led the Raiders to victory.

My point is not to be critical of anyone, but to note that production and results are rewarded in the NFL, not toughness. Congrats to Carr, and I hope Mayfield lands on his feet somewhere good.