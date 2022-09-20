ProFootballDoc: Scary Scene But Bills Defender Should Be OK

In Monday night’s double header opener, an ambulance was called onto the field to deal with Buffalo defender Dane Jackson.

The entire #Bills team is on the field for Dane Jackson, whose head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate. pic.twitter.com/9bLC696IHr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

Although this is a worrisome scene, there is hope the Bills cornerback will be alright. He was taken off in a cervical collar and spine board, but was reported to be moving his extremities. Jackson was rushed to the local trauma center for evaluation and care.

Ambulance came out for neck injury.

Scary site but hoping/expecting to avoid any major spinal cord injury. Analysis posting at @SICscore shortly. pic.twitter.com/du9OINBN4d — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 20, 2022

Although the video looks frightening the way his head is pushed back, this is not the type of injury that typically causes a spinal cord injury or paralysis. There is definite concern for a cervical fracture, but not the type that would need surgery or compromise neurologic function.

This type of hyperextension usually results in a cervical spinous process fracture, commonly called a Clay Shoveler’s fracture. Although painful, a fracture at the back of the neck typically does not need surgery nor does it possess long term risk.

Certainly he will miss some time and football is a tertiary concern right now but one would expect he could return to play, even later this season if he so chose.

Let’s hope this positive video injury analysis holds up for this young man. No one wants to see a serious injury.