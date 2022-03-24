ProFootballDoc: Robert Woods and Titans Are the Perfect Fit

When the Rams decided to trade WR Robert Woods this offseason, they allowed Woods to pick his team. He quickly chose the Titans. The trade is the perfect fit from many reasons, even though Woods is coming off an ACL tear.

Tennessee needed a veteran wide receiver after parting with Julio Jones, and Woods needed a spot after the Rams acquired Allen Robinson. The Titans are poised to win, are a run-first team with blocking a strong part of Woods’ game, and they have A.J. Brown as the No. 1 WR, leaving single coverage for the other side.

The biggest reason for the fit may be the ACL tear. Woods will not be anywhere near 100% at the start of the season, given his November 2021 injury and subsequent surgery.

The Titans have shown patience with players who have suffered an ACL tear, and they have invested in their future. They have never feared acquiring quality players who may not be ready for the start of the season but will likely pay dividends down the road.

Last year, they signed edge rusher Bud Dupree to a big contract, despite knowing he wouldn’t be full go for the start of last season. However, as expected, he certainly did round into top form for the playoff push.

They also previously drafted Jeffery Simmons in the first round of 2019, despite an ACL tear that spring which caused him to drop from the top picks. That investment in long term talent has paid off well, despite essentially a redshirt first season.

Tennessee seems to be doing the same thing here. Odell Beckham Jr was a well-timed add for the Rams when Woods tore his ACL. As expected, OBJ returned to full form late last season after his October 2020 ACL tear. Woods is poised to do the same thing late this season.

Woods and Tennessee are the perfect match on the field, and their patience with ACL tears will pay off down the stretch next season.