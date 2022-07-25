ProFootballDoc: PUP Is Not Always Bad News

Physically unable to perform (PUP) sound ominous as it technically means a failed physical. The Green Bay Packers place nine players on the PUP list to start training camp. However there are different types of PUP and the designation is often very temporary.

The NFL season is here and just like we talked about on the OutKick ProFootballDoc podcast this week, it is bad news season. The offseason brings lots of optimism and only good news is volunteered. The bad news trickle now starts with mandatory reporting requirements and seeing who is on the practice field.

None of these PUP players are a surprise to the teams, only to the fans. Medical staffs work year round on rehabilitation and are in constant contact with players.

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins claimed that he would not start on PUP but due to his knee multi-ligament tear, but did indeed start on PUP.

All of the current players are on what is called active PUP meaning they count against the 90 man training camp roster and can come off the list anytime. This is in contrary to reserve PUP during the season where a player does not count against the 53 man roster but has to stay on for a minimum of six weeks.

For example, Packers TE Robert Tonyan with his ACL injury could convert the PUP for the regular season and miss extended time but K Mason Crosby will likely come off his PUP stint quickly any day now.

