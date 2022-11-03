ProFootballDoc: Philadelphia At Houston Injury Advantages

The Thursday night game we are talking about is the Eagles at the Texans but we do cover MLB and have Phillies vs Astros info as well.

The five weekly OutKick picks are a robust 24-14-2

PHI @ HOU +14

This season’s only national TV game for the Texans has them as two touchdown home underdogs. Meanwhile the undefeated Eagles have been regulars on the national scene. The Eagles are the much healthier side will all 22 starters healthy but will that be enough?

Looking at the props may be another way to go.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 30: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans rushes as he gets a block by Chris Moore #15 at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans 17-10. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Playing Texans running back Damon Pierce under 64.5 rush yards seems a good play with Houston O line issues and Philadelphia defense health plus the anticipated game script of Eagles with a lead. Jalen Hurts has been a primary ball carrier including late in games and over 41.5 rush yards is a potential play. Finally, if the Texans are chasing, perhaps Davis Mills over 218.5 yards is a consideration.

Enjoy both Houston vs Philadelphia games Thursday.