ProFootballDoc: NFL Week 4 Actionable Health Mismatches For A Winning Week

Picking the Bengals and laying the points on Thursday against the Dolphins the injury based weekly five picks a head start at 1-0 for Week 4 and 10-5-1 overall with four more picks here to go.

Here is what the health breakdowns tell us. Go to Sports Injury Central for the specific analysis for fantasy/DFS and wagering. No losing weeks yet and let’s keep that streak going.



MIN -3 vs NO in London

This is an early kickoff so if you like this, wake up early to play. The Saints top four offensive players are dealing with injury issues across the pond. No Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas while Jarvis Landry and Alvin Kamara will try to play thru injuries behind an offensive line less than full go. Dalvin Cook will play thru a shoulder instability issue but may split carries. The Vikings have the firepower here and should cruise.

CLE @ ATL +1

This the biggest health mismatch of the week with Atlanta 14.1 SIC score points healthier than Cleveland. A quick look at the Field View shows the Browns are impacted at four of their front seven defenders including Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. The Falcons are relatively healthy and should prevail at home.

BUF vs BAL over 51

Two high powered offenses against two injury impacted defenses. Both secondaries have significant health issues. The Ravens continue to be among the most injured and are down to their fourth left tackle which may press Ronnie Stanley into service even though not fully ready. This shoot out also sets up to favor the Bills laying 3

KC +1 @ TB

The Bucs get Mike Evans back but otherwise are still short handed throughout the offense. The Chiefs come in fairly healthy but need to get their offense untracked. The assessment favors the Chiefs and leans to another under game for Tom Brady.

Good luck and let’s post another winning week.