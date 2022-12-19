ProFootballDoc: NFL Injury News And Advantages For Monday Night Football

Lots of storylines coming out of Week 15 with five starting quarterbacks in question. Looking forward to Thursday where it is becoming increasingly clear that Zach Wilson will get another start for the Jets as Mike White will not be cleared for contact as we opined last week.

Lamar Jackson indeed has missed multiple weeks now with his PCL sprain as first reported at OutKick weeks ago and he may still not be ready.

Shutdown season is here and players on teams that have been eliminated will start to look to next season. When Marcus Mariota was benched, he opted for a knee scope to get right for next season. Jonathan Taylor sprained his right ankle again and seems headed for a shut down.

This week we give back some wins as the record takes the biggest dip of the season to 43-30-4. with some bad beats. A roughing the kicker penalty prevented a Bills cover. One would think a 6-3 halftime score with a backup versus a third string quarterback with both offensive lines in shambles would be an easy under but defenses stopped caring in the Cardinals at Broncos and 20 late fourth quarter points sunk us.

The Monday Night matchup has some significant injury advantages and hopes to get us back on track.

LAR @ GB -7

The Rams and the Packers are both squads with lots of injuries but Green Bay is on the rebound and headed in the right direction. We faded the Pack taking under 10.5 wins at the start of the season due to their offensive tackle issues and they are on the verge of playoff elimination at 5-8 but not quite mathematically out yet. Tonight should be an easy opportunity to stay alive as the Rams offensively are a mess. The offensive line woes continue, Matt Stafford is done for the season as well as Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. The defensive line is also shorthanded with Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson out.

Yes, the Rams got a spark from claiming Baker Mayfield who led them to a come from behind victory without really knowing the playbook. Two fourth quarter drives were impressive but it was three and a half quarters of ineptitude. The Packers will get a chance to expose this on the national stage. Offensively, Green Bay should be able to run the ball and Aaron Rodgers will have his full compliment of wide receivers for the first time with the return of Romeo Doubs since the emergence of Christian Watson.

Three more regular season games left and it is amazing that only four teams have been mathematically eliminate. That will change shortly.